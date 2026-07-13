Braiin Launches Agentic AI Workforce ARIA to Capture the US$32.0 Billion Global Real Estate Software Market by 2033

ARIA brings agentic AI execution to property management, leasing, compliance, accounting support, and customer engagement

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braiin Limited (“Braiin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRAI), a global AI platform company delivering automation and predictive analytics across precision agriculture, customer experience and property technology, announces the release of ARIA — the Agentic Real Estate Intelligence and Automation — an AI-native workforce designed specifically for the global real estate industry.

Moving beyond conventional generative AI assistants that primarily answer questions or produce content, ARIA is designed to understand an operational objective, plan the required steps to reach it, coordinate information across connected systems, and execute the underlying workflow while escalating material decisions or exceptions for human review. The platform leverages groundbreaking agent orchestration built upon Braiin's deep domain knowledge, combining real estate workflow infrastructure with Braiin’s broader capabilities across artificial intelligence, customer experience automation, PropTech, embedded distribution and connected residential services.

“ARIA represents an important advancement in Braiin’s applied artificial intelligence strategy,” said Braiin Limited Chief Executive Officer Natraj Balasubramanian. “The real opportunity here is to provide an intelligent operating layer that truly understands a business objective, coordinates the required systems, and completes the underlying operational work with key human oversight, unlike many other agentic systems that are simply designed to answer questions.

“Real estate remains highly dependent on fragmented software, repetitive administrative activity, and manual coordination. Through ARIA, we can now combine industry-specific workflow knowledge with agentic AI execution, enterprise customer-experience capabilities, and Braiin’s broader PropTech infrastructure. We believe this creates a scalable recurring software opportunity within a global real estate software market forecasted to reach approximately $32 billion by 2033,” concluded Mr. Balasubramanian.

An AI Workforce for Real Estate

This fragmentation of real estate agencies and property management businesses frequently requires employees to manually transfer information between systems, chase missing documents, prepare agreements, review leases, reconcile transactions and manage high volumes of routine communication that drives errors, inefficiencies, duplication, and a poor customer experience.

ARIA is designed to operate as an intelligent digital member of a real estate team, completing repetitive and process-driven work while maintaining appropriate human oversight. Its intended capabilities include but are not limited to:

Preparing draft property, tenancy and leasing documents using existing agency data;

Reviewing leases, forms and documentation for missing information, inconsistencies and potential compliance issues;

Coordinating follow-ups with tenants, landlords, vendors, applicants and internal team members;

Preparing comparative market analyses, property statistics and branded client reports;

Supporting owner-statement preparation and rent and expense reconciliation;

Analysing rent-roll and agency data to identify operational risks and potential growth opportunities;

Managing routine tenant and landlord communications;

Supporting listing preparation and property appraisal workflows;

Monitoring document and transaction status;

Coordinating electronic-signature and lodgement processes;

Creating auditable records of actions, approvals and identified exceptions; and

Building customised operational workflows through natural-language instructions.

ARIA is designed to extend AI-based assistance across mission-critical processes for property managers, real estate agents and administrative staff, augmenting rather than replacing professional judgment. Material legal, financial, compliance and customer decisions will remain subject to appropriate human review and approval.

Moving Beyond Chatbots to AI Execution

Traditional generative AI tools typically respond to individual prompts by answering questions, summarising information or drafting content. Agentic AI systems are designed to go further by planning and executing multi-step tasks across connected software, data sources and business processes.

ARIA is intended to apply this agentic model specifically to the real estate industry. Subject to system availability, permissions and human-review requirements, ARIA could:

Review the relevant tenant and property information; Identify missing information or documentation; Request outstanding information from the relevant parties; Prepare the required draft agreement and supporting forms; Route documents for internal review; Coordinate electronic signature; Monitor completion; and Record the completed workflow and any exceptions requiring further attention.

By connecting information, documents, communication and execution within one operating layer, Braiin believes ARIA can reduce repetitive administration, improve process consistency and enable agencies to grow their property portfolios without requiring a proportionate increase in administrative headcount.

Significant Global Market Opportunity

Braiin views the global real estate software market as the most relevant primary total addressable market benchmark for ARIA. According to Grand View Research, the global real estate software market was valued at approximately US$12.8 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach approximately US$14.3 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 12.2% between 2026 and 2033, reaching approximately US$32.0 billion by 2033.

The research includes software used for property management, customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, contract management, transaction workflows, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and real estate agency operations.

ARIA also participates in the rapidly expanding enterprise agentic AI market. Grand View Research estimates that the global enterprise agentic AI market was approximately US$3.67 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach approximately US$24.50 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 46.2%.

The initial deployment is expected to focus on Australia, followed by selected opportunities in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and the United States. Each international deployment will require the localisation of property forms, terminology, privacy controls, workflow rules and applicable regulatory and compliance frameworks. Specific customers, commercial terms, deployment timing and expected financial contributions will be announced when agreements are finalised and disclosure is considered appropriate.

For more information about ARIA, please click here:

About ARIA

ARIA — the Agentic Real Estate Intelligence and Automation — is an AI-native workforce designed to execute multi-step workflows across property management, leasing, sales, compliance, documentation, accounting support and customer engagement. ARIA combines natural-language interaction, workflow orchestration, document generation, data analysis and human-in-the-loop controls to help real estate organisations reduce repetitive administration, strengthen operational consistency and scale more efficiently.

About Braiin Limited

Braiin Limited (NASDAQ: BRAI) is a global technology platform operating across AI, agritech, customer experience solutions, PropTech, and living infrastructure. Braiin's ecosystem combines embedded distribution, intelligent automation, and recurring revenue platforms designed to support the lifecycle of the home and connected consumer services.

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