SoundHound AI Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Conversational AI Platforms





SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and agentic AI, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms.

The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the rapidly evolving conversational AI market

SoundHound’s Amelia 7 conversational AI platform is highly valued by enterprise businesses for its category-leading, voice-native design, proprietary Agentic+ framework, governed orchestration, and LLM-agnostic architecture. This foundation enables businesses to deploy goal-oriented AI agents that seamlessly reason, plan, and execute complex, multi-intent tasks across channels.

Over the last two years, SoundHound has significantly expanded its market footprint and strengthened its platform capabilities through a series of strategic acquisitions, establishing a robust, enterprise-ready conversational AI ecosystem.

"We believe this recognition by Gartner validates our belief that the future of AI automation will be pioneered by voice-native architecture," said Keyvan Mohajer, Co-Founder & CEO at SoundHound AI. "We designed our platform not just to participate in the conversational AI shift, but to define it. By unifying advanced analytics, specialized voice capabilities, and human-in-the-loop orchestration, we are enabling global organizations to deploy highly sophisticated agents that drive measurable, scalable economic value."

According to Gartner, "CAIPs are purpose-built for broad enterprise adoption, enabling strategic, scalable and organizationwide conversational AI initiatives." Gartner evaluated vendors on a rigorous set of criteria, including customer experience, innovation, sales execution, and market understanding.

To read a complimentary copy of the full 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms report, visit https://www.soundhound.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-conversational-ai-platforms-2026/ .

Driving Enterprise Value

While Gartner recognized SoundHound's vision and platform execution, global enterprises are realizing the company’s business impact. Today, SoundHound's platform processes billions of interactions annually across enterprise sectors, including financial services, health, retail, hospitality, automotive, restaurants, utilities, telco, and more.

In May 2026, SoundHound launched OASYS (Orchestrated Agent System), a category-defining, self-learning platform where AI builds AI to eliminate traditional maintenance burdens. Unlike standard “build and deploy” approaches requiring constant manual upkeep, the OASYS platform autonomously creates, evaluates, and continuously improves entire fleets of conversational agents in minutes.

Backed by enterprise-grade guardrails and patented Human Assisted Resolution (HAR) technology, the platform safely automates complex workflows – from retail orders to insurance claims – across customer channels like phone, web chat, drive-thrus, and in-vehicle while seamlessly maintaining context and language support throughout every interaction.

Learn more about OASYS here .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms, Gabriele Rigon, et al., 7 July 2026

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq:SOUN) is a voice and agentic AI company that enables businesses to deliver natural, end-to-end conversational experiences across digital and physical channels, including phones, kiosks, chat, smart devices, drive-thrus, TVs, in-vehicle, and more. Its agentic platform, OASYS, is a self-learning, orchestrated AI system where organizations can build and deploy conversational AI agents to handle transactions, tasks, and workflows on behalf of customers and employees. Built on proprietary technology backed by 400+ patents and years of AI research, SoundHound serves leading brands across industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and more. It powers millions of products and processes billions of interactions annually for enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more at: www.soundhound.com .

Media Contact

Fiona McEvoy

PR@soundhound.com

415-610-6590

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba785398-0a33-4921-b2e3-dbb492e7112a