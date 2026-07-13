Suited Appoints Former Skadden Recruiting Leader Carly Appel as Vice President, Legal Talent Solutions

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suited, the talent intelligence platform helping leading law firms make better hiring decisions, today announced that Carly Appel has joined the company as Vice President, Legal Talent Solutions.

Appel joins Suited after nearly two decades at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where she most recently served as Director of Attorney Recruiting, helping lead hiring at one of the legal industry's most selective and respected organizations. Having worked with Suited as a client for the past six years, she brings a unique combination of BigLaw recruiting expertise and firsthand experience with the company's platform.

In her new role, Appel will partner with law firms to modernize both campus and lateral recruiting strategies while helping shape the growth of Suited's talent intelligence platform, empowering both firms and legal professionals to make better career decisions.

"Having worked with Suited as a client, I saw firsthand both the vision behind the platform and the impact it can have on recruiting," said Appel. "Law firms are being asked to make increasingly consequential hiring decisions with less information and less time than ever before. Suited is building the intelligence layer the legal hiring market has been missing - helping firms hire with greater confidence while giving candidates the insight they need to make smarter career decisions. I'm excited to help more firms and legal professionals benefit from that intelligence."

Appel's appointment comes as Suited expands beyond its market-leading entry-level hiring platform with the launch of its lateral talent intelligence solution. The platform combines analysis of a candidate's experience, career trajectory, goals, and preferences with Suited's proprietary behavioral and cognitive data to identify professionals most likely to thrive at a particular firm. By pairing that intelligence with AI-powered opportunity analysis and a private-by-default candidate ecosystem, Suited helps firms generate meaningful engagement from experienced attorneys while giving legal professionals personalized, evidence-based insight into opportunities before deciding whether they are worth pursuing.

"Carly has spent nearly twenty years making some of the highest-stakes hiring decisions in BigLaw and understands the challenges recruiting leaders face better than almost anyone," said Matt Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Suited. "Just as importantly, she has been one of our clients for years and has seen up close how our technology helps firms make better decisions. As we expand into lateral hiring, there is no one better positioned to help law firms adopt this new approach."

About Suited

Suited is a talent intelligence platform transforming how leading law firms and investment banks hire and retain exceptional talent. By combining behavioral science, cognitive assessment, AI, and proprietary market intelligence, Suited helps organizations make more informed hiring decisions while empowering legal and finance professionals to make better career decisions. The company works with many of the world's leading law firms and investment banks and supports both entry-level and experienced hiring through its talent intelligence platform.

For more information, visit wellsuited.com.

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