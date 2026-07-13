T3 Defense Subsidiary Rimon Delivers $1.1 Million Order with Major Israeli Defense Customer for Advanced Elevated Battlefield Lighting Systems

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the “Company”), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rimon Agencies Ltd. (“Rimon”), completed the delivery of a $1.1 million order for Yam-Or portable elevated lighting systems to a major Israeli defense customer.

The order was structured across two delivery phases and executed entirely through Rimon’s in-house engineering and manufacturing operation. Rimon delivered both phases on schedule and in full compliance with customer specifications, demonstrating its capacity to execute complex, specification-driven defense programs.

The Yam-Or systems are capable of illuminating areas spanning hundreds of meters in diameter from a single deployment point, providing broad, stable coverage that can be established rapidly under demanding field conditions. This enables Rimon to address immediate operational needs across perimeter defense, checkpoint security, border surveillance, and forward operating base operations.





“This is a direct demonstration of what Rimon is built to do,” said Menny Shalom, Chairman and CEO of T3 Defense. “Engineering a purpose-built system to the requirements of the defense establishment and managing a two-phase delivery in compliance with stringent defense logistics standards and procedures, is a meaningful achievement. Demand for deployable illumination and perimeter security infrastructure is growing across defense and security agencies worldwide, and we believe Rimon is well positioned to expand its footprint globally.”

“Completing the Yam-Or program from engineering through two-phase delivery, fully within our own operation and to the exacting standards required by the customer, is a testament to the strength of our engineering and production capabilities,” said Itamar Shimoni, CEO of Rimon. “This program proves we can scale production and support repeatable, high-volume deployments. It sends a clear signal to defense and border security organizations around the world that Rimon has the engineering capability and production capacity to be a reliable partner at scale.”

About Rimon

Rimon is a bespoke engineering and systems integration company that develops mission-ready infrastructure platforms for defense, homeland security, and emergency response operations. The company imports, distributes, and upgrades mobile power systems, elevated sensor masts, and builds integrated mission vehicles that support surveillance, communications, and command systems operating in environments where permanent infrastructure is unavailable. By engineering systems around real operational requirements, Rimon enables critical technologies to be deployed rapidly and operate reliably in demanding field conditions.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit www.t3dfns.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to defense program funding and timing, dependence on government contracts and defense OEM relationships, manufacturing execution risks, and integration of acquired businesses. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Contact Us:

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

Rimon

Chen Ganzer

chen.ganzer@rimon1.com

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9611

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9612

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce1825e6-1a51-42db-b528-055fb1c6805d