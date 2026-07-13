Circle Logistics Highlights Drayage Capabilities to Meet Surging Demand at U.S. Ports

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (“Circle”), a full-service freight brokerage and 3PL, is responding to the recent trends of longer port turnaround times, intermittent terminal closures, and trade policy volatility, by enhancing its drayage capabilities. These solutions include services for out-of-gauge and overdimensional container moves, transloading, and specialized warehousing to meet the growing demand for reliable port-to-door service. These capabilities are designed to help customers move overweight, oversized, and time-sensitive containers out of port faster and with fewer disruptions.

The timing follows a sharp tightening across the U.S. drayage and intermodal markets. According to ITS Logistics’ Freight Index, the industry is entering the 2026 peak shipping season at stress levels not seen since the pandemic, as record spot rates, contracting trucking capacity and surging import demand converge across the drayage, intermodal and truckload sectors. Global port congestion has also climbed to a four-year high, with nearly 3.7 million TEU, or roughly 11 percent of the world’s container fleet, currently waiting at anchor, while ports including New York/New Jersey are reporting anchorage waits of two to five days and continued chassis shortages that are adding to drayage delays.

Drayage has grown from a value-added service into one of Circle Logistics' fastest-growing lines of business, driven largely by referrals from the company's national network of freight-forwarding partners and by direct shippers seeking a single point of contact for complex moves. Circle reports seeing increased volume across seasonal commodity categories, including produce, electronics, automotive parts and manufacturing equipment, along with steady demand from long-term contract customers.

“What sets us apart is how we vet our carrier network, not just on size, but on whether they actually know how to execute an out-of-gauge or overweight move without costly surprises at the port,” said Cory Peterson, vice president of sales and operations at Circle Logistics. “Shippers come to us when they need a container out of the port fast, and our job is to make sure cost, timing and communication all line up.”

The company's drayage offering now includes transload services, with warehouse partners in the Northeast, Southeast and Los Angeles equipped with high-clearance doors capable of storing oversized freight up to 14 feet wide and 15 feet tall. Circle Logistics supports foreign trade zone (FTZ) moves, in addition to standard dry, reefer and flatbed drayage.

Circle Logistics’ drayage service is available to both direct shippers and freight-forwarding partners across the company's national network, and that it plans to continue adding warehousing and transload capacity in key port markets throughout the year.

About Circle Logistics

Circle Logistics is a privately held third-party logistics provider headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, committed to delivering No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions. Founded in 2011 by Eric Fortmeyer and Chad Buchanan, the company operates 32 locations across the United States with 75 power units and more than 200 trailers in its fleet. Circle Logistics serves clients across the automotive, manufacturing, construction, retail, healthcare, and food-grade delivery sectors. For more information, visit circledelivers.com.

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