Acentra Health Appoints Michael Kingston as Chief Digital & Information Officer to Lead Technology and AI Innovation

New executive leadership role to accelerate innovation, modernize technology, and advance the company's long-term growth strategy

MCLEAN, Va., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced the appointment of Michael Kingston as the company's Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO).

Kingston joins Acentra Health's Executive Leadership Team and will lead the company's newly established CDIO organization, a strategic function designed to accelerate digital transformation, advance artificial intelligence capabilities, enhance cybersecurity, and modernize the technology platforms that power Acentra Health's solutions.

"The creation of the Chief Digital & Information Officer role reflects our commitment to investing in innovation that enables us to better serve our clients and the people they serve," said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health. "Michael brings an exceptional combination of technology leadership, strategic vision, and operational expertise. His experience leading enterprise digital transformation initiatives will help us accelerate outcomes, scale our capabilities, and deliver even greater value to our clients."

As CDIO, Kingston will oversee an integrated organization responsible for product development, artificial intelligence, analytics, data, information services, enterprise architecture, and cybersecurity. The organization will execute Acentra Health's technology and product roadmap while maximizing AI, automation, and emerging technologies to modernize and scale solutions, improve delivery for clients, and enhance operational efficiency.

"I'm excited to join Acentra Health at such an important moment in the company's growth," said Kingston. "The company has a strong foundation, a clear mission, and an exceptional team dedicated to improving health outcomes through innovation. I look forward to partnering across Acentra Health to strengthen our digital capabilities, harness the power of AI and data, and deliver scalable technology solutions that create meaningful value for our clients and the individuals and communities they serve.”

Kingston is already familiar with Acentra Health through his work with The Carlyle Group. As Managing Director and Chief Information Officer for The Americas within Carlyle's Global Portfolio Solutions team, he has collaborated closely with Acentra Health’s leadership on strategic initiatives since 2022.

Prior to Carlyle, Kingston held senior technology leadership positions with several globally recognized brands, including L'Oréal, Neiman Marcus, Coach, Ann Inc., and LVMH. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale enterprise digital transformation initiatives focused on scalable product development, enhancing the customer experience, data-driven automation, and technology modernization. Kingston began his career as a software developer with Castrol North America.

Kingston earned his bachelor's degree in political science from William Paterson University in New Jersey. He currently serves as a Board Member of Tribute Technology and previously served as an Advisory Board Member of World Leaders in Data & AI (WLDA).

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Learn more at acentra.com.

Acentra Health Media Contacts:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

Marnie.Keogh@acentra.com

Lindsey Rodarmer

Public Relations Manager

Acentra Health

240-404-9090

Lindsey.Rodarmer@acentra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2dd5f48-6fb4-461d-abd7-cb8aaee288fd