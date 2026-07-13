BrewDog Waterloo to Host England's Biggest Pub Watch Party for Blockbuster Semifinal





LONDON, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish brewer and the UK’s leading craft beer brand BrewDog, owned by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced that BrewDog Waterloo, the England’s largest pub, is preparing to welcome fans for what promises to be one of the tournament’s most unforgettable matchday experiences as England takes on Argentina in a blockbuster semifinal. Renowned for its electric atmosphere, giant screens and passionate crowds, England’s biggest pub will come alive as fans gather to cheer on England in a match with a place in the final on the line.

The excitement extends beyond the final whistle. With England still in the tournament, BrewDog and Tilray Brands’ £1 million bar tab remains alive, bringing fans one step closer to claiming free pints at participating BrewDog pubs in the UK and Tilray-owned brewpubs across the United States beginning July 20 if England reaches the final.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Brands, said: “The energy across our pubs this summer has been extraordinary, and BrewDog Waterloo has become a true destination for fans to experience live sport at its best. This is exactly what our pubs are built for—bringing people together, creating unforgettable moments, and delivering an atmosphere that goes far beyond the match itself. As England takes the pitch in one of the biggest games of the tournament, we’re ready to welcome fans for an incredible semifinal night at BrewDog Waterloo.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with the venue expected to reach capacity well before kickoff. Guests can enjoy BrewDog favourites alongside beers from Tilray’s award-winning American craft beer portfolio while soaking up one of the country’s most energetic football atmospheres.

Should England advance, the celebration continues - with the world’s biggest bar tab still within reach.

About BrewDog

BrewDog, the #1 craft beer brand in the UK, has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are. From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007. Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog’s future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer. For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDogOfficial on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Tilray Brands Contacts:

Media

news@tilray.com

Investor Relations

investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/553775c3-94dc-4f31-a313-d1be96b28523