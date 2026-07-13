Green Diet Launches Personalized Plant-Based Nutrition App With Custom Meal Plans and Built-In Tracking

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Diet is a personalized plant-based nutrition and wellness app helping people thrive on a plant-based, vegetarian, or vegan lifestyle. The app pairs custom meal plans with guided light exercises, built-in trackers, and challenges, turning balanced plant-based eating into a simple daily routine.

A Meal Plan Built Around Each User

Every Green Diet plan starts with a short quiz covering the user's eating style, goals, and preferences. The app then builds a personalized plant-based, vegetarian, or vegan meal plan with structured portions, weekly menus, and shopping lists – removing the guesswork around protein, iron, and key nutrients that often holds people back. The program includes light, 5-minute guided exercises designed to support weight loss and long-term wellness.

Daily Tools in the Green Diet App

As users highlight in Green Diet app reviews , progress stays visible in one place. Features include:

A personalized plant-based, vegetarian or vegan meal plan shaped around real tastes and goals;

Ready-made weekly menus and shopping lists that take help with meal-planing;

Step, water, fasting, and weight trackers that turn small wins into visible progress;

Easy, low-impact exercise sessions for any fitness level;

Fresh challenges, articles, and videos that keep the routine from going stale.



Optional add-on guides and premium upgrades are available for users who want to build on their plan. Reviews note the approach feels helpful rather than pushy – every extra is clearly explained upfront, entirely optional, and chosen by the user.

"Most people don't fail at plant-based eating – they just never had a plan built for them. Personalization is what makes it stick," said Ellen Wilson, advisor at Green Diet.

Subscription and Billing

Green Diet offers flexible subscription pricing with plan details, billing frequency, and renewal terms displayed before purchase. Subscriptions can be managed or canceled directly in the app, and a support team is available by email for billing and account questions.

Conclusion

Green Diet is a personalized plant-based nutrition app built around each user's eating style, goals, and daily life, designed to turn plant-based intentions into lasting habits. Green Diet is available now – take the quiz and get your personalized plant-based plan in 60 seconds .

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