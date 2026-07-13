The Planet Group Appoints Kip Wright as Chief Executive Officer

WESTLAKE, Ohio, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Planet Group ("TPG" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of strategic staffing and advisory services, announced today the appointment of Kip Wright as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. TPG is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.





Wright brings to TPG more than three decades of experience leading high-growth staffing, workforce solutions, and consulting organizations. Known for building scalable businesses and driving operational excellence, he has spent his career helping organizations navigate change, accelerate growth, and deliver exceptional client outcomes.

Wright most recently served as CEO and Chairman of INSPYR Solutions, where he led the company's transformation from a $70 million regional provider into a national technology staffing and consulting firm with more than $350 million in revenue. He also led Manpower's $2 billion contingent staffing business across the United States and Canada and held multiple executive leadership roles with COMSYS/TAPFIN, helping establish the organization as a global leader in managed services.

Wright joins The Planet Group at a time of significant momentum. The Company continues to expand its global staffing and advisory capabilities and was recently recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest U.S. Staffing Firms and one of the Largest IT Staffing Firms.

"I am honored to join The Planet Group and excited to build on the incredible foundation that has been created over the years," said Wright. "I've long admired TPG's commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for clients and consultants and their strong portfolio of specialized brands, which has led to strong growth and an excellent reputation in our industry. I look forward to working alongside our outstanding team to build on TPG’s culture centered on performance and partnership, as well as to continue driving innovation, expanding our impact, and creating new opportunities for our clients, consultants, and communities around the world.”

A six-time Staffing Industry Analysts Staffing 100 honoree and Hall of Fame inductee, Wright is recognized as one of the most influential leaders in the staffing industry. He is a passionate champion helping others in the industry achieve professional success in their endeavors. Throughout his career, he has mentored numerous minority- and women-owned staffing businesses and remains active in advancing opportunities across the workforce solutions industry. His board involvement includes current and past roles with the TechServe Alliance and the Women Business Collaborative.

ABOUT THE PLANET GROUP

The Planet Group is a global professional services firm delivering strategic staffing, advisory, and consulting solutions at the intersection of talent and transformation. The company partners with organizations to improve agility, execution, and measurable business outcomes by aligning the right talent with the right solutions. With expertise spanning technology, engineering, accounting and finance, digital marketing, and manufacturing, The Planet Group supports clients across industries as they navigate growth, change, and operational complexity. To learn more, visit theplanetgroup.com.

ABOUT ODYSSEY INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Odyssey Investment Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.

‍MEDIA CONTACT

Crystal Woody

Director of Marketing & Communications

crystal.woody@theplanetgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9210e4e-18b1-4d04-8721-7443035347c3