Quadient Named a Leader in 2026 SPARK Matrix™ for Customer Communications Management

The recognition from QKS Group highlights Quadient’s leadership in transforming CCM into a customer experience operating layer

Quadient has been a Leader in the report for six years in a row

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communications Management (CCM) report by QKS Group. The recognition, placing Quadient in the furthest upper-right position in the matrix, underscores Quadient’s strength in helping enterprises modernize communications from traditional document production into a governed, AI-enabled customer experience layer. Quadient has been a Leader on the SPARK Matrix for CCM for six consecutive years.

According to QKS Group, a global advisory and consulting firm, the CCM market is undergoing a fundamental shift. No longer limited to generating transactional communications like statements and policy letters, CCM is evolving into a centralized interaction point where content, customer data, policy logic, AI-driven decisioning, compliance controls and omnichannel delivery converge. This evolution has been driving innovation at Quadient. The company’s CCM solution, Quadient Inspire, controls change, reduces content complexity, integrates across enterprise systems, and delivers measurable business outcomes.

"Quadient has maintained its leadership position by consistently combining enterprise scale, deployment flexibility and deep CCM capability with a clear ability to evolve ahead of changing buyer requirements,” said Saurabh Raj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group. “Quadient Inspire continues to strengthen its role beyond communication creation by connecting customer context, governance and intelligent automation. This balance between proven operational maturity and a forward-looking vision for coordinated customer engagement continues to set Quadient apart in the market”

Key strengths of Quadient Inspire cited in the report include:

Flexible deployment without compromise. Quadient offers a unique Any-Prem deployment model: on-premises, in hybrid environments, or in the cloud, all while maintaining consistent templates, capabilities, and governance, reducing re-implementation costs as deployment strategies evolve.

Quadient offers a unique Any-Prem deployment model: on-premises, in hybrid environments, or in the cloud, all while maintaining consistent templates, capabilities, and governance, reducing re-implementation costs as deployment strategies evolve. AI with governance and flexibility. Quadient Inspire’s AI-agnostic architecture allows organizations to use their own trusted and trained AI models while maintaining full governance and auditability, ensuring AI-driven changes remain transparent, compliant and aligned with enterprise policies.

Quadient Inspire’s AI-agnostic architecture allows organizations to use their own trusted and trained AI models while maintaining full governance and auditability, ensuring AI-driven changes remain transparent, compliant and aligned with enterprise policies. Accelerated modernization and accessibility. Quadient’s InspireXpress, powered by AI and machine learning, and Migration Stack accelerators automate the conversion of legacy CCM templates. Inspire Adapt assesses and fixes communications post composition on demand or in high-volume batches, reinforcing Quadient’s commitment to compliance and inclusivity.



“Being named a Leader in the SPARK Matrix reflects our continued commitment to helping customers transform communication into a strategic advantage,” said Lilac Schoenbeck, Senior Vice President, Product for Quadient Digital. “Organizations today need more than document production. They need a platform that connects data, governance, and AI insights in a seamless and auditable way that reduces complexity, increases efficiency and drives more meaningful customer interactions. Quadient Inspire was built to meet these needs.”

Visit here for a complimentary access to the report.

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com

Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

quadientpr@walkersands.com

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