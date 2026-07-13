Quadient UK Open Locker Network Surpasses 3,000 Locations Nationwide

The milestone expands Quadient’s network, providing consumers, retailers, service providers and carriers with greater flexibility and advancing first and last mile logistics



Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced that its Parcel Pending by Quadient network now exceeds 3,000 locations across the UK. This achievement strengthens one of the country's largest carrier-agnostic open locker networks and expands convenient out-of-home services for consumers, retailers, service providers and carriers.

Lockers serve as local convenience hubs, providing secure self-service parcel collection and returns for multiple carriers through a single network. Open to all major logistics providers, including Royal Mail, Evri, DPD and UPS, the lockers allow consumers to send, collect and return parcels securely, 24 hours a day at key convenient locations across the country. The network also supports prescription collection, retail click-and-collect, key exchange, spare parts collection and temporary luggage storage through partnerships with companies such as KeyNest, Stasher, Qeepl and Radical.

This expansion aligns with evolving consumer expectations. Research commissioned by Quadient found that 59% of consumers want to manage parcels from multiple carriers in one location, while 54% are frustrated by visiting different locations for deliveries and returns. Additionally, 50% cite limited drop-off locations as a key frustration, highlighting the demand for large easily accessible carrier-agnostic infrastructure.

For carriers and service providers, the network offers a scalable and cost-effective alternative to home delivery, reducing failed delivery attempts, improving operational efficiency, and supporting sustainability through consolidated first and last mile deliveries.

Strategically located in premium locations in retail destinations, railway stations, petrol forecourts, leisure venues, and community locations, the lockers also help generate additional footfall for hosts and simplify everyday errands for consumers. Quadient's research shows that 76% of customers visit specifically to use a locker, with 27% entering the premises to use additional facilities or services. Of these, 82% make a purchase, and 41% report a more positive perception of the host venue for offering Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers.

Today, Quadient lockers are available through a growing network of trusted host partners, including Shell Service Stations, Morrisons, Northern Rail, Buzz Bingo, Everyone Active, The Range and Stonegate Group pubs, bringing convenient parcel services closer to communities across the UK.

"Surpassing 3,000 locations is more than a network milestone; it marks a fundamental shift in how people manage deliveries, returns, and everyday services. Consumers increasingly seek a single, convenient location to access multiple carriers and services. Carriers and retailers require dense and scalable infrastructure that improves efficiency and reduces costs and environmental impact,” said Geoffrey Godet, Quadient CEO. “Our open locker network addresses these needs, creating shared infrastructure that benefits consumers, businesses, logistics providers, and host partners. As we continue to expand at a rapid pace across the UK, we are further building the foundation for the future of out-of-home delivery and local community services."

This milestone demonstrates Quadient's ongoing investment in transforming out-of-home delivery infrastructure as demand grows for flexible parcel solutions. With over 28,200 locker units installed worldwide, Quadient remains on track to deploy 40,000 lockers globally by 2030.

Learn more at parcelpending.com/en-gb.

About Quadient®

Quadient designs and builds human-centred, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Quadient UK press contact:

Emmeline May

Wildfire PR

quadient@wildfirepr.com

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