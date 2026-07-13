CGC Unveils Legendary Honus Wagner Sports Card for First Time Ever Ahead of Public Display at 2026 Fanatics Fest

Grail Alert! CGC Certifies a Legendary 1909-11 T206 Honus Wagner



Key facts of this press release:

CGC certified and encapsulated one of the hobby’s most fabled rarities – a 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner card and widely regarded as the holy grail of sports cards with a CGC Authentic – Restored designation

The card, owned by award-winning sports commentator and writer Keith Olbermann and previously known within the hobby as the “Die-Cut Wagner,” will make its first public appearance in decades at Fanatics Fest NYC before Love of the Game Auctions offers it in its Summer Premier Auction from July 20 – August 8

CGC will be at Fanatics Fest in New York City (booth #137) from July 16 – 19, accepting submissions for card grading and authentication throughout the event

Sarasota, Fla., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGC®, the world’s fastest-growing card grading service and part of the Certified Collectibles Group, announced today that a historic 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner card will make its first public appearance in decades at the CGC Graded Grail Showcase inside CGC booth #137 at Fanatics Fest. The event takes place July 16–19, 2026, at the Javits Center in New York City.

Long known within the hobby as the “Die-Cut Wagner,” this particular 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner is owned by award-winning sports commentator and writer Keith Olbermann and recently entrusted to CGC for authentication, certification and encapsulation. CGC’s forensic review confirmed the card’s authenticity and documented its restoration, resulting in a CGC Authentic – Restored designation.

For more than a century, the T206 Honus Wagner has occupied a singular place in sports-collecting history. Issued between 1909 and 1911 as part of the American Tobacco Company’s T206 set, the card was pulled from production early, helping create a scarcity that has fueled fascination among collectors for generations.

Accounts differ on why production ended, with explanations ranging from Wagner’s discomfort with tobacco promotion to a possible dispute over compensation for the use of his likeness. Whatever the reason, the card became one of the hobby’s most enduring symbols of rarity, baseball history and collecting lore.

Since ATC pulled the Wagner card early on, experts estimate that the production run distributed to the public likely was in the low hundreds, with perhaps only 200 printed. Today, fewer than 100 are known to exist in the world and only a little more than 50 examples have been certified across all third-party grading services, making the 1909-11 T206 Honus Wagner one of the most coveted rarities in the entire hobby.

“Few cards carry the cultural weight of the T206 Honus Wagner,” said CGC's Andy Broome, VP of sports card grading. “This particular example is especially compelling because its long and unusual history can now be understood with clarity — from its die-cut past to its disclosed restoration and CGC’s forensic authentication. We are proud to give collectors and sports fans the opportunity to see it in person at Fanatics Fest.”

At some point in the card’s history, Wagner’s portrait was cut away from its original surrounding design and backing, leaving behind the player’s silhouette. The die-cut card was brought to a hobby shop in the mid-1970s and later surfaced publicly in its incomplete form. The altered card later circulated through the hobby and private collections, eventually becoming known among collectors as the “Die-Cut Wagner.” It was ultimately acquired by sports media personality Keith Olbermann.

The card was later professionally restored using period-appropriate donor material from the 1909–11 T206 set. The work reunited the Wagner silhouette with a matching front design and period-correct back while preserving a transparent record of the restoration. CGC’s Authentic – Restored designation clearly identifies that history so collectors can evaluate the card with full context.

“Since the turn of the century, Honus sat in my office and on the shelves housing my collection and I didn't know what I really had – and especially, who would decide that question,” said Keith Olbermann. “Happily, CGC resolved any doubt. Honus is Honus - with a great makeover!”

During the authentication process, CGC experts examined the restoration work using a Video Spectral Comparator and other forensic tools. Their analysis established that the card contains an authentic 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner, resulting in its CGC Authentic – Restored designation.

Following its appearance at Fanatics Fest, the Wagner will be offered by Love of the Game Auctions in its Summer Premier Auction from July 20 through August 8. The auction represents the next chapter in the card’s long collecting history and follows its first public display in decades.

Known as the “Flying Dutchman,” Wagner finished his 21-season career with a .328 batting average, 3,420 hits and eight National League batting titles. The longtime Pittsburgh Pirate was a 1909 World Series champion and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s inaugural class of 1936.

At Fanatics Fest, the Wagner will appear alongside a signed 1979–80 Topps #18 Wayne Gretzky rookie card graded CGC Gem Mint 10 with an Auto 10 grade and a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle Type 1 graded CGC 8. The three cards will be displayed at the CGC Graded Grail Showcase inside booth #137 at the Javits Center, July 16 – 19.

The showcase gives attendees an opportunity to experience defining pieces of hockey and baseball history up close while illustrating the role authentication, grading and preservation can play in the life of an important collectible. Each card will be presented on its own illuminated pedestal, and attendees can take photos inside a larger-than-life CGC holder installation inspired by the brand’s crystal-clear holder design.

CGC Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is CGC?

CGC provides expert authentication, grading and encapsulation for sports cards, trading card games and non-sports cards

Its certification services help collectors document authenticity and condition while preserving collectibles in protective holders

What is CGC doing at Fanatics Fest 2026?

CGC will display three historic sports cards as part of the CGC Graded Grail Showcase at Fanatics Fest NYC – 1979-80 Topps #18 Wayne Gretzky rookie card graded CGC Gem Mint 10 with an Auto 10 grade, a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle Type 1 graded CGC 8 and 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner card

The CGC booth (#137) will also accept collectible submissions for grading and authentication

Fanatics Fest NYC takes place July 16–19, 2026, at the Javits Center in New York City

Why is this particular 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner card significant?

The card is a historic example of one of the most recognized and sought-after sports cards in collecting history

It was known within the hobby as the “Die-Cut Wagner” after Wagner’s portrait was separated from the original surrounding card design and backing

The card later underwent disclosed professional restoration using period-appropriate material from the T206 set

CGC examined the card and its restoration using forensic tools, resulting in a CGC Authentic – Restored designation

What does CGC Authentic – Restored mean?

Designation confirms that CGC determined the card is authentic while identifying that restoration has occurred

CGC’s label provides collectors with clear information about the card’s status, helping them evaluate its history and presentation with appropriate context

Restoration is disclosed so collectors can distinguish it from undisclosed alterations intended to misrepresent an item’s originality or condition

What distinguishes CGC in the collector certification space?

CGC provides independent authentication, grading and encapsulation designed to help collectors protect, understand and present the items that matter most to them

CGC backs its grades with a guarantee of authenticity and grade, helping collectors buy, sell and display certified collectibles with added confidence

Its experts evaluate collectibles with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency and clear identification of meaningful details, including card variations, autograph grades and restoration designations.

CGC’s crystal-clear holders are designed to give collectors a premium view of the card while providing state-of-the-art protection and presentation

Through CGC Cards and CGC x JSA, collectors can access card grading and autograph authentication within a connected certification experience backed by the broader expertise of Certified Collectibles Group

About CGC

Since revolutionizing comic book grading in 2000, CGC has grown to include certification services for a vast variety of pop culture collectibles. These divisions include CGC Cards, CGC Video Games and CGC Home Video. CGC Cards provides expert card grading for sports cards, TCGs and non-sports cards. CGC Video Games is dedicated to video game grading for the most popular consoles, including Nintendo, Sega, Atari, PlayStation and more. CGC Home Video provides expert VHS grading in addition to other types of videocassettes, DVD, Blu-ray and more. CGC also offers seamless solutions for autograph collectors with CGC Signature Series and JSA Authentic Autograph services.

CGC is part of the Certified Collectibles Group, a global provider of expert and impartial authentication and grading services for collectibles. Since 1987, the Certified Collectibles Group companies have certified more than 110 million collectibles, including coins, banknotes, comic books, cards, autographs and stamps.