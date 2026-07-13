Spa Monarch Earns USA TODAY 10Best Nomination, Continuing to Redefine Colorado Mountain Luxury

Denver, CO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado mountain luxury extends well beyond its iconic ski resort towns. Spa Monarch, found on the 23rd floor of Monarch Casino Resort Spa, is located in the historic, rugged mining City of Black Hawk. Where aches and pains were common among gold miners 167 years ago, guests now enjoy unparalleled luxury, featuring iconic Rocky Mountain views, immersive spa amenities, and treatments designed for ultimate relaxation, recovery, and rejuvenation.

This unique approach has earned Spa Monarch its fourth consecutive nomination in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Hotel Spa. It’s a run that began in 2023 when Spa Monarch finished #4 in voting before earning back-to-back #2 finishes in the past two years, placing it consistently among the country’s leading hotel spas.

Spa Monarch’s menu reflects a modern mountain wellness approach with services designed around relaxation, recovery, hydration, and sensory restoration. Notable offerings include:

The Mountain Climber Massage

Migration into Hydration Body Treatment

Healing Sound Massage

Chakra Balancing

24K Gold Immersion

Learn more about Spa Monarch’s menu here.

“Every visit to Spa Monarch is a unique experience, curated for guests who want wellness that feels personal and serves as the ultimate escape from stressful day-to-day life,” said Erica Ferris, Director of Marketing at Monarch Casino Resort Spa. “The innovative spa menu and the amenities ranging from the Mountain Bath steamroom, the Brine Inhalation Light Therapy Room, to the Aqua Lounge, allow guests to try something new every time they visit.”

Public voting is open now through Monday, August 10, at 10 a.m. MDT. Readers can vote once per day for Spa Monarch by clicking here.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, August 19, at 10 a.m. MDT

For more information about Spa Monarch at Monarch Casino Resort Spa, visit MonarchBlackHawk.com/wellness.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI), was incorporated in 1993 and, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns and operates the four-diamond Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk (formerly the Riviera Black Hawk Casino) in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information, visit MonarchBlackHawk.com.

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