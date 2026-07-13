Cosmos Health Accelerates Prescription Medicine Strategy with Libytec Partnership to Commercialize DIABIT-IS X in Greece

Cosmos Health will supply DIABIT-IS X (sitagliptin), while Libytec handles distribution and promotion in Greece

Five-year agreement expected to contribute to revenue and cash-flow visibility

As a prescription medicine, DIABIT-IS X is expected to be accessible to patients through Greece's national health insurance system, broadening its potential reach

DIABIT-IS X is a generic alternative to Merck's Januvia®, which with Janumet® generated approximately $4.5 billion in combined global sales in 2022

Positions Cosmos Health in the large and established European sitagliptin market





CHICAGO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that it has entered into an agreement for the commercialization of its type-2 diabetes medication DIABIT-IS X (sitagliptin phosphate) in the Greek market, through a distribution and promotion partnership with Libytec Pharmaceutical S.A. ("Libytec").

Under the agreement, Cosmos Health — through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A. ("Cana") — will supply DIABIT-IS X, while Libytec will handle its distribution, medical information, and promotion to physicians, pharmacies, and hospitals across Greece. The partnership pairs a Cosmos-owned product with Libytec's established sales and distribution network to support its commercial rollout in Greece.

DIABIT-IS X is a medicine containing the active substance sitagliptin, available in 50 mg and 100 mg film-coated tablets for use in patients with type-2 diabetes to improve the control of blood glucose levels. It is a generic alternative to the branded Januvia®, owned by Merck, which — together with its sister drug Janumet® — generated combined global sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2022.

As a prescription medicine within an established, publicly reimbursed therapeutic class, DIABIT-IS X is expected to be accessible to patients through Greece's national health insurance system (EOPYY), broadening its potential reach across the Greek market.

The agreement has an initial term of five years. The Company expects the partnership to contribute meaningfully to its revenue and cash flow, and intends to provide additional information in due course.

DIABIT-IS X positions Cosmos Health to enter additional European markets and address a large, established therapeutic category across the region over time.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are pleased to bring our type-2 diabetes medication DIABIT-IS X to the Greek market through Libytec's strong commercial network. As a prescription medicine supported by Greece's national health system, DIABIT-IS X can reach a broad patient population, allowing us to maximize the value of our product portfolio and generate revenue from our proprietary products. This agreement reflects our broader strategy of building long-term partnerships that expand the commercial footprint of our medicines.”

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company’s control, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company’s business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com