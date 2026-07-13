Preferred construction partner selected for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project

Vancouver, B.C., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has selected TerraMarine as the preferred proponent for the landmass and wharf component of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, marking an important milestone in delivering a nation-building project that directly supports Prime Minister Mark Carney’s goal of doubling Canadian exports to non-U.S. markets over the next decade. The project will support a more resilient and reliable supply chain, and help move more of what Canadians make, mine, harvest, and grow to more customers around the world.

Roberts Bank Terminal 2 is a future marine container terminal at the Port of Vancouver that will increase container capacity on Canada’s west coast by more than 30%, unlocking more than $100 billion in annual trade capacity, contributing over $3 billion annually to Canada’s GDP, and supporting tens of thousands of jobs.

The selection follows a competitive procurement process, with TerraMarine identified as the preferred proponent, subject to finalization of contraction negotiations with the port authority.

The TerraMarine team has extensive experience in collaboratively delivering major marine infrastructure projects and demonstrated expertise in health and safety, regulatory compliance, project management, environmental protection, and community engagement. It is comprised of:

FlatironDragados Canada, Inc.

Van Oord Canada Ltd.

Aecon Constructors, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc.

Carlson Construction Group Inc.

Supported by design firm Arcadis Professional Services Canada Inc. and sub-consultants Stantec Consulting Ltd., TYPSA Inc., and Tetra Tech Canada Inc.

The construction contract involves the delivery of a marine landmass; wharf structure and berth pocket; widened causeway; expanded tug basin; and select environmental mitigation and offsetting projects.

As part of a competitive selection process for the landmass and wharf component of the project, the port authority selected a progressive design-build procurement with a target price model, which allows for greater flexibility in the design process, strengthens collaboration, and enhances cost and schedule certainty.

A request for qualifications was issued in July 2025. Interested construction teams submitted their qualifications, and, in November 2025, three teams were shortlisted and invited to submit a proposal. The proposals were received in late May 2026 and the project team conducted a comprehensive assessment of the proposals. An independent fairness monitor oversaw the process to ensure the procurement and evaluation was fair, open, and transparent.

TerraMarine will now work with the port authority, First Nations, and regulators to advance construction planning, including logistics, work planning, costs, schedule, early works and sub-contracting opportunities, including for Indigenous-owned businesses.

Once initial work has sufficiently advanced and following financial close, the port authority intends to award a target price design-build agreement to TerraMarine. Financial close, construction mobilization, and early works are set to occur in late 2027, with construction (land reclamation) starting in 2028. Terminal operations are expected to begin in the mid-2030s.

Today’s announcement builds on other key milestones. Roberts Bank Terminal 2 has secured key environmental approvals and has the consent from 27 First Nations, with whom the port authority has mutual benefits agreements in place. Additionally, the port authority and Global Container Terminals, a majority Canadian-owned operator at the Port of Vancouver, have entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore partnership to advance Roberts Bank Terminal 2 with the goal of achieving a joint operating and development agreement.

The project builds on the port authority’s experience of delivering complex infrastructure projects, including the completed Centerm Expansion Project, which significantly increased container terminal capacity at the Port of Vancouver. Other projects underway to strengthen trade capacity across the gateway are Second Narrows dredging to allow ships to load more fully with product and the Holdom Overpass Project to improve rail service to North Shore terminals.

To learn more about the project, visit the project webpage or send us an email.

Quotes

“As we advance the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, selecting a highly qualified construction partner is a major step forward. Canada has set a bold target to double non-U.S. exports in the next decade, and Roberts Bank Terminal 2 is critical to achieving that goal. Built by Canadians, for Canadians, the project will combine strong Canadian construction expertise with global experience, use Canadian products, and create tens of thousands of jobs. With a proven track record delivering complex infrastructure across the gateway, the port authority is well positioned to deliver this project and strengthen Canada’s export capacity.” - Peter Xotta, President and CEO, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

"Being selected as the preferred proponent for Roberts Bank Terminal 2 is a tremendous honor and reflects the strength of our team and partners. We look forward to collaborating closely with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, our construction partners, Indigenous Nations and other stakeholders to deliver a project that will provide lasting benefits for generations. Roberts Bank Terminal 2 is an investment in Canada's future, and we are proud to help bring that vision to life." - Javier Sevilla, Chief Executive Officer, FlatironDragados

"Today's announcement is a milestone for Canadian businesses that rely on strong trade infrastructure to connect with global markets. As Canada's gateway to trade diversification, British Columbia is Canada’s link to the world's fastest-growing economies, creating new opportunities for businesses and workers across the region and the country. Moving forward with the expansion at Roberts Bank is positive news that will strengthen our supply chains, create jobs, and support economic growth.” - Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

About the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Port of Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the arm's-length federal agency that stewards the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver, alongside the enduring stewardship of First Nations. As a Canada Port Authority, it is accountable to the federal Minister of Transport and operates pursuant to the Canada Marine Act. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s purpose is to enable Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver by being reliable and innovative, while protecting the environment. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, with revenues from port terminals and tenants who lease port lands, and from port users who pay various fees such as harbour dues. Revenues are reinvested in port operating services and infrastructure.

The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s gateway to diverse markets, enabling trade of approximately $365 billion every year with 170 countries. Located on the southwest coast of British Columbia in Canada, its 29 major deep-water terminals and more than 1,000 tenants move goods and people across five sectors (auto, bulk, breakbulk, container and cruise). The port is made up of approximately 16,000 ha of water, 1,500 ha of land and 350 km of shoreline, extending across Burrard Inlet, Fraser River and Roberts Bank. It borders 16 municipalities and intersects the traditional territories and treaty lands of more than 35 Coast Salish First Nations. The Port of Vancouver is the fourth largest port in North America by tonnage and handles almost as much cargo as Canada’s next five largest ports combined. Port operations sustain more than 132,000 supply chain and related jobs across Canada.