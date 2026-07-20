Port of Vancouver set to expand through major terminal development opportunity

Vancouver, B.C., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is looking for an operator for its Fraser Wharves terminal site in Richmond, as part of work to expand trade capacity at the Port of Vancouver in support of federal government efforts to double exports to non-U.S. markets over the next decade.

The 40-acre port terminal site in Richmond is the first major terminal opportunity at Canada’s largest port in a decade, offering potential operators a brownfield site with existing marine, rail and road connections. There are 29 major terminal sites at the Port of Vancouver, each moving millions of tonnes of cargo for Canada every year from grain and fertilizer exports to containerized and auto trade.

“The Port of Vancouver is helping unlock Canada’s economic potential by building the trade capacity needed to move more of the products Canadians make, mine, harvest and grow to more customers around the world,” said Peter Xotta, President/CEO at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“This is a very rare opportunity to develop and operate a new terminal within a proven port ecosystem that has unparallel access to the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. We look forward to finding the right partner to turn this site into a terminal that can deliver Canadian commodities to world markets and support trade diversification work.”

The port authority is engaged with the federal Major Projects Office on this site as part of the Government of Canada’s Port of Vancouver Gateway Strategy. The Major Projects Office may support the port authority with this process to ensure the project is efficiently advanced, while respecting Indigenous rights and safeguarding the environment.

The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s largest and North America’s most diversified port, moving more cargo than the next five largest Canadian ports combined. Connecting Canada to more than 170 international markets, the port is a critical gateway for Canadian trade—with over 85% of cargo handled supporting commerce beyond the U.S.

The terminal site, at 13800 Steveston Highway, was previously used as an auto terminal, but was consolidated under the Annacis Auto Terminal Optimization Project and is now free to support new trade opportunities.

The brownfield opportunity features:

Deep-sea vessel access via the Fraser River and an existing marine berth

A fully paved, secured and fenced site with existing rail and road infrastructure

Rail service is via CN, including nine existing on-site tracks and expansion opportunities

Highway access, with Highway 99 just 1.5km away

Dry bulk export volumes have grown 12% in the last five years, driven by strategic investment and global demand for high-quality Canadian commodities. The Port of Vancouver moved a record 131 million metric tonnes (MMT) of bulk cargo in 2025, including approximately 30 MMT of grain, 11 MMT of potash fertilizer and 27 MMT of petroleum products.

The port authority expects to conduct a two-stage selection process, with qualified interested parties invited to submit an Expression of Interest for the site before 5 p.m. on September 11, 2026.

More information

Site viewings are by appointment only

Expressions of Interest can be sent to: FraserWharves@portvancouver.com

About the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Port of Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the arm's-length federal agency that stewards the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver, alongside the enduring stewardship of First Nations. As a Canada Port Authority, it is accountable to the federal Minister of Transport and operates pursuant to the Canada Marine Act. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s purpose is to enable Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver by being reliable and innovative, while protecting the environment. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, with revenues from port terminals and tenants who lease port lands, and from port users who pay various fees such as harbour dues. Revenues are reinvested in port operating services and infrastructure.

The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s gateway to diverse markets, enabling trade of approximately $365 billion every year with 170 countries. Located on the southwest coast of British Columbia in Canada, its 29 major deep-water terminals and more than 1,000 tenants move goods and people across five sectors (auto, bulk, breakbulk, container and cruise). The port is made up of approximately 16,000 ha of water, 1,500 ha of land and 350 km of shoreline, extending across Burrard Inlet, Fraser River and Roberts Bank. It borders 16 municipalities and intersects the traditional territories and treaty lands of more than 35 Coast Salish First Nations. The Port of Vancouver is the fourth largest port in North America by tonnage and handles almost as much cargo as Canada’s next five largest ports combined. Port operations sustain more than 132,000 supply chain and related jobs across Canada.