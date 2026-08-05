Port Day showcases Vancouver's maritime industry at Canada Place

Vancouver, B.C., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will host its annual Port Day on Saturday, August 29, at Canada Place, inviting the community to learn about the maritime industry and its role in moving Canadian trade.

The free, family-friendly event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and features live entertainment, interactive exhibits, maritime demonstrations, career exploration opportunities, and activities for all ages. The event will conclude with a performance by Vancouver alternative rock band Fake Shark, this year's Port Day headliner.

Event highlights include:

KTL Transport Stage (North Point): Enjoy a full day of live entertainment overlooking Burrard Inlet. Performances include Aiden Ayers, Mazacote, Mark Woodyard, and Vancouver alternative rock band Fake Shark.

BC Coast Pilots Maritime Career Zone (inside Canada Place, in Ballrooms A and B): Dreaming of a life at sea or keeping things ship-shape from shore? Explore maritime career opportunities with organizations across Canada’s marine sector, including the BC Coast Pilots who help guide ships safely through British Columbia’s coastal waters.

BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Community Zone (front plaza): Explore interactive exhibitor booths from the maritime community. New this year, attendees will have the opportunity for free, behind-the-scenes bus tours of the port.

CN Gateway Zone (west promenade): Chart your course down the west promenade of Canada Place to learn more about CN and connect with over 15 interactive exhibitor booths.

Helijet Flights & Flights Experience (North Point): Stop by the Helijet Flights & Flights Experience to enjoy live music, beautiful waterfront views, and B.C. wine and craft beer flights available for purchase. The flights feature wines from Averill Creek Vineyard and artisan brews from Hornby Island Brewing – all located in destinations where Helijet flies to. While you enjoy your flights, enter the on-site contest for a chance to win a Helijet prize package.

Explore Zone (inside Canada Place, in Hall A): Fun for all ages, with games, a photo booth, and interactive exhibits from Ocean Wise, Royal Canadian Navy, and more.

Marine demonstrations sponsored by Fasken and West Coast Reduction (North Point): At 1:00 p.m., Burrard Inlet will come alive with on-water marine demonstrations for a splashy spectacle that can't be missed!

Holland America cruise contest: Visit Port Day and enter on-site for a chance to win a seven-day cruise for two from Vancouver to Alaska on Holland America Line. For more information, visit www.canadaplace.ca/portday.

Performance Schedule

11:00 a.m. - Activities and zones open; opening remarks

11:15 a.m. - Aiden Ayers

12:10 p.m. - Mazacote

1:00 p.m. - On water demonstration sponsored by Fasken and West Coast Reduction

1:20 p.m. - Mark Woodyard

2:45 p.m. - Fake Shark

4:00 p.m. - Activities and zones close

Quotes

“Port Day brings the community together with the people, organizations, and businesses that keep Canada's trade moving through the Port of Vancouver. We're excited to welcome everyone to Canada Place to learn more about the maritime sector through activities, demonstrations, and conversations with industry professionals. We are grateful to our sponsors and partners for their continued support in making Port Day possible.” - Peter Xotta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

"KTL Transport is proud to continue our partnership with Port Day as the sponsor of the KTL Transport North Point Stage. As the Port of Vancouver’s largest container drayage provider, we are pleased to support an event that connects the community with the people, businesses, and operations that keep Canada’s trade moving. Every day, our team helps transport cargo to and from port terminals, supporting Canadian businesses and ensuring Canadians have access to the products they rely on. We are excited to contribute to this celebration that showcases the vital role of the maritime industry." - Angie Kalhar, President, KTL Transport

“Thanks to the support of our members, the BCMEA is proud to sponsor the Waterfront Community Zone and celebrate the critical contribution the B.C. waterfront industry makes to Canada's place in global trade. Our members, including terminal operators, ocean carriers and shipping agents, connect Canadian businesses to global markets while supporting jobs and communities across the country. Together, we are helping ensure Canada's West Coast ports remain reliable, competitive and ready to serve Canadians." - Mike Leonard, President & CEO, BC Maritime Employers Association

"Port Day is a unique opportunity for the port community to come together and celebrate the people and organizations that keep trade moving safely and efficiently. BC Coast Pilots Ltd. is proud to support the Maritime Career Zone alongside our industry partners to inspire the next generation of mariners and highlight the important role marine pilots play in ensuring the safe movement of ships along British Columbia's coast." - Capt. Robin Stewart, President, BC Coast Pilots

Partners

Port Day is presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and is supported by our partners KTL Transport, BC Maritime Employers Association, BC Coast Pilots, CN, Helijet, Holland America, Fasken, West Coast Reduction, Big Bus/Westcoast Sightseeing, Indigo Park Canada, and Tim Hortons. As well as our media partners Global BC, Rock 101, Curiocity, Daily Hive, Miss 604, Angie Lowis, OMNI Television, and AM 1320 CHMB.

Port Day is held annually at Canada Place, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary since opening its doors for Expo 86. We would like to thank this year’s 40th anniversary sponsors: Aon, CPKC, FRPD, Pomerleau Construction, Western Pacific Enterprises and WSP.

About the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Port of Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the arm's-length federal agency that stewards the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver, alongside the enduring stewardship of First Nations. As a Canada Port Authority, it is accountable to the federal Minister of Transport and operates pursuant to the Canada Marine Act. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s purpose is to enable Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver by being reliable and innovative, while protecting the environment. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, with revenues from port terminals and tenants who lease port lands, and from port users who pay various fees such as harbour dues. Revenues are reinvested in port operating services and infrastructure.

The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s gateway to diverse markets, enabling trade of approximately $365 billion every year with 170 countries. Located on the southwest coast of British Columbia in Canada, its 29 major deep-water terminals and more than 1,000 tenants move goods and people across five sectors (auto, bulk, breakbulk, container and cruise). The port is made up of approximately 16,000 ha of water, 1,500 ha of land and 350 km of shoreline, extending across Burrard Inlet, Fraser River and Roberts Bank. It borders 16 municipalities and intersects the traditional territories and treaty lands of more than 35 Coast Salish First Nations. The Port of Vancouver is the fourth largest port in North America by tonnage and handles almost as much cargo as Canada’s next five largest ports combined. Port operations sustain more than 132,000 supply chain and related jobs across Canada.