Breaking Records, Advancing Inclusion: Brampton and Hong Kong Make Guinness World Records History

BRAMPTON, Ontario, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brampton, Canada, and Hong Kong SAR, China, made history on July 11 by achieving a new Guinness World Records title for the Most People Solving a Rotating Tactile Puzzle Cube at Multiple Venues.

The international record united 449 participants—111 in Brampton and 338 in Hong Kong—including children, families and many people who are blind or have low vision.

At the centre of the event was a blindfolded tactile puzzle challenge. Participants relied on touch, spatial reasoning, concentration and memory to solve the cube, creating a powerful shared experience across ages, backgrounds and abilities.

By removing sight from the challenge, the event offered a new perspective on accessibility and demonstrated how inclusive design can expand participation. What began as a record attempt became an international expression of confidence, capability and belonging.

Led locally by Inclusive Momentum and Enabled Talent, the Brampton initiative grew through five community qualification events and training sessions delivered in collaboration with CNIB, schools, libraries and community centres across Brampton, Mississauga and Toronto.

More than 25 volunteers, over 10 sponsors and numerous community partners contributed their time, resources and expertise.

“This Guinness World Records achievement sends a powerful message from Brampton to the world: human potential has no limits when barriers are removed,” said Amandipp Singh, Founder and CEO of Enabled Talent. “Its greatest legacy will not be measured only by the record, but by the confidence it built, the connections it created and the opportunities it opened for people of all abilities to participate and succeed.”

“We are deeply grateful to every participant, volunteer, sponsor, supporter and community member who made this historic achievement possible,” said Thomas Wong, Founder of Inclusive Momentum. “This record belongs to everyone who gave their time, energy and belief to this initiative. Together, Brampton and Hong Kong showed that when people unite across borders around a shared purpose, barriers can be broken and extraordinary things can happen.”

The achievement was made possible through the leadership of Inclusive Momentum and Enabled Talent, with support from the City of Brampton, Invest Brampton, the Brampton Innovation District, CNIB, educators, accessibility advocates, volunteers, sponsors, businesses and community organizations.

The event was also attended and supported by elected officials, including:

Mayor Patrick Brown

City Councillor Rod Power

MP Sonia Sidhu, Brampton South

MP Amarjeet Gill, Brampton West

MP Fares Al Soud, Mississauga Centre



Their presence reflected a shared, non-partisan commitment to accessibility, disability inclusion and meaningful community participation.

The achievement carries particular significance for Canada. According to Statistics Canada’s 2022 Canadian Survey on Disability , 27 per cent of Canadians aged 15 and older—approximately eight million people—had one or more disabilities that limited their daily activities.

The initiative also reflects the principles of Canada’s Disability Inclusion Action Plan, 2022 , including “Nothing Without Us,” accessible and inclusive communities, employment opportunity and the meaningful participation of people with disabilities.

The record further supports the vision of ENABLE Canada, a national initiative advancing accessibility, inclusive employment, skills development and community participation. Through collaboration among employers, educators, governments and community organizations, ENABLE Canada works to move inclusion from conversation to practical action.

This achievement showcases Brampton’s growing role in Canadian inclusive innovation. It demonstrates what becomes possible when community organizations, governments, businesses, educators and accessibility advocates collaborate around a shared purpose.

It also reflects a broader understanding of innovation: progress is not measured only by the technology created, but by the number of people empowered to participate. The most meaningful innovations do more than solve problems—they expand opportunity, strengthen communities and unlock human potential.

For Inclusive Momentum, Enabled Talent and their partners, the Guinness World Records title is a milestone, not a conclusion. It provides a global platform for advancing accessible design, assistive technology, education, inclusive employment and community participation.

The record belongs to 449 participants, but its message reaches far beyond Brampton and Hong Kong:

When communities design for inclusion, everyone has an opportunity to achieve.

The world record was the milestone. Disability inclusion is the movement.

Media contact

Amandipp Singh

aman@enabledtalent.com

Thomas Wong

thomaswong@rogers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f849df4-e461-4fed-bafa-ab15e27300c2