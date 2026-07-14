Announcement of the approved Prospectus

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SUTNTIB AB “Tewox”, legal entity code 305733600, with its registered office at Jogailos g. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Company), hereby announces that on 13 July 2026, the Bank of Lithuania approved the Company's base prospectus, pursuant to which the Company intends to publicly offer and issue bonds with a total nominal value of up to EUR 50 million, ISIN LT0000138281, and to admit the bonds to trading on the Baltic Bond List of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. The prospectus is attached to this notice and is published on the Company’s website at www.lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/.

The arranger and dealer of the bond issue is Luminor Bank AS, acting through its Lithuanian branch.

The Company will separately announce the commencement of the offering and its terms and conditions.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/

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