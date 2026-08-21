Regarding AB Tewox partial early redemption of bonds

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 31 July 2026, SUTNTIB AB Tewox (the Issuer) publicly announced the early partial redemption of its EUR 35,000,000 bond issue, ISIN LT0000409567 (the Bonds) (the Notice)*.

In accordance with the Notice, the Issuer has decided to partially redeem Bonds in the aggregate amount of EUR 7,009,000 prior to maturity. As this is a partial and not a full redemption, as stipulated in the Notice, on 24 August 2026, the Bonds will be redeemed from all the Bondholders proportionally, if necessary, by rounding up the redeemable number of Bonds from an individual Bondholder to the nearest whole number. The redemption price of the redeemable Bonds is equal to their Nominal Value together with the accrued interest.

*https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bd6d1f3de3c20ff883a7d702a7635cd84&lang=en&src=listed

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/

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