LiTime launches Argoseeker electric outboard motors in August

SYDNEY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global LiFePO₄ power solutions expert, has announced the upcoming launch of the Argoseeker electric outboard motors in mid-August 2026. Designed for kayaks, canoes, and paddle craft, the Argoseeker Series works with LiTime’s LiFePO4 batteries to integrate motor, controller, and battery systems into a one-stop marine power solution, helping paddlers and recreational boaters enjoy a quieter and more efficient way to experience the water. This milestone marks LiTime’s expansion from lithium power solutions to one-stop marine power solutions.





For more than six years, LiTime has supported outdoor enthusiasts worldwide with lithium power solutions across RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid applications. Through continuous user feedback and real-world insights, LiTime identified a growing demand among Australian boaters for easier ways to transition from paddle-powered exploration to electric propulsion. This demand is driven by the challenges users face: longer trips, additional gear, and changing conditions can make paddling physically demanding, while existing electric conversion options often require users to separately match motors and batteries. Fuel-powered outboards can also bring noise, emissions, and maintenance concerns.

The LiTime Argoseeker Series is designed to address these challenges by combining electric propulsion with LiTime’s battery solutions.

The first two models include:

Argoseeker A1 (24V 700W)

Designed for kayaks, canoes, and lightweight small craft, A1 delivers 60 lbs of thrust, comparable to an approximately 2 HP fuel-powered outboard, with speeds of 7–10 km/h at around 150 kg total boat weight. It pairs with LiTime 24V LiFePO4 battery solutions, including 50Ah and 100Ah options.

Argoseeker A2 (48V 2000W)

Designed for larger small boats, A2 delivers 120 lbs of thrust, comparable to an approximately 5 HP fuel-powered outboard, with speeds of 12–15 km/h at around 300 kg total boat weight. It pairs with LiTime 48V LiFePO4 battery systems, providing a powerful electric alternative to low-horsepower fuel-powered outboards.

With 3-minute clamp-on setup, wireless remote control, and cruise control capability, Argoseeker reduces the barriers to electric boating, allowing users to spend less time managing equipment and more time fishing, exploring, and enjoying the water.





Building on the user insights gathered from ‘Go Electric Contest’ Season 1, LiTime will launch ‘Go Electric Contest’ Season 2 on July 15, 2026, continuing to engage with the global boating community and gather real-world feedback to further advance marine electrification.





Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit： www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

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