iFAST Global Bank Launches New Fixed Rate Cash ISAs with £500 Cashback Bonus

Key facts:

Launch: iFAST Global Bank introduces a new range of Fixed Rate Cash ISAs that enables UK customers to earn tax-free returns on their savings.

iFAST Global Bank introduces a new range of Fixed Rate Cash ISAs that enables UK customers to earn tax-free returns on their savings. Purpose: The 1-year and 2-year Fixed Rate Cash ISAs helps savers to lock in on a set rate for a specific term, safeguarding against interest rate volatility.

The 1-year and 2-year Fixed Rate Cash ISAs helps savers to lock in on a set rate for a specific term, safeguarding against interest rate volatility. Transfer-In Program: Encourage savers to consolidate existing ISAs or move funds from lower-yielding providers into a higher-performing Cash ISA by earning up to £500 cashback when they deposit or transfer new funds into a qualifying Fixed Rate Cash ISA.





LONDON , July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFAST Global Bank (“the Bank”) today announced the launch of its new Fixed Rate Cash ISA* products, offering competitive rates to help UK savers maximise their tax-free returns all year round.

Catering to various savings timelines, the Bank’s new range of Fixed Rate ISAs offers guaranteed returns over one- and two-year terms:

1-Year Fixed Rate ISA: 4.20% AER*

Fixed Rate ISA: 2-Year Fixed Rate ISA: 4.25% AER*





Simon Lee, General Manager of Digital Personal Banking at iFAST Global Bank said: “Safeguarding savings from tax exposure is a critical anchor for wealth building. We are pleased to introduce our range of competitive Fixed Rate ISA products, helping our customers grow their savings efficiently. This product is structured to support sustainable tax-free savings, ensuring that savers can lock in guaranteed rates.”

Fixed Rate ISA Cashback Campaign

To further incentivise savers to consolidate or transition older, lower-yielding ISA provisions into higher-performing environments, iFAST Global Bank is offering a cashback incentive from 13 July 2026 to 15 September 2026. New and existing customers who deposit and/ or transfer at least £20,000 into an eligible iFAST Global Bank Fixed Rate ISA can receive a cash payment of up to £500, direct to their account.





The cashback value scales with the total amount deposited or transferred new funds during the promotional period:

Total qualifying deposits of £20,000 - £49,999.99 will receive £100 cashback

Total qualifying deposits of £50,000 - £99,999.99 will receive £250 cashback

Total qualifying deposits of £100,000 or more will receive £500 cashback





To qualify, customers must open a Fixed Rate ISA, add new funds and maintain the Fixed Rate ISA until maturity. For full promotion details, please refer to the Terms and Conditions of the Cashback Program.

For customers seeking flexible alternatives, the Bank also offers a Flexible Cash ISA account with 3.00% AER^ (tax free), which allows customers to withdraw and redeposit funds at any time without affecting their annual allowance.

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$32.64 billion as at 31 March 2026. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT. iFAST Global Bank is also a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) where eligible deposits are protected up to £120,000 for each customer.

iFAST Global Bank was recently recognised as the “Best Consumer’s Choice - Highly Commended” at the Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards 2026. In recognition of its innovative practices in global digital banking services, the Bank was honoured with the "Best Newcomer" award at the British Bank Awards 2025 hosted by the UK’s leading financial review platform Smart Money People.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

Media Contact:

Rachelle Au-Yeung | rachelle.auyeung@ifastgb.com / corpcomms@ifastfinancial.com

Disclaimers:

*iFAST Global Bank Fixed Rate Cash ISAs are subject to a fixed ISA term. Early withdrawal may result in the loss of all accrued interest and a penalty.

^Flexible Cash ISA interest rates are variable and subject to change.

Fixed Rate Cash ISA Cashback campaign: Multiple eligible ISA transfers and/or subscriptions may be combined when calculating the total qualifying aggregated balance. Transfer-in applications from other providers received during the promotional period (on or before 15 September 2026) will be included in the cashback calculation. To qualify, Fixed Rate Cash ISA applications must be submitted by 15 September 2026 and completed by 30 September 2026.

Only New Funds deposited into the Bank during the Promotion Period will qualify for the incentive. Funds withdrawn and redeposited during the Promotion Period will not be considered New Funds and are therefore ineligible. Transfers between existing iFAST Global Bank ISA products do not qualify. Terms and Conditions apply.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba108d8e-0e17-47a9-b3d3-707bad0ea027