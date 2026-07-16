iFAST Global Bank Expands Worldwide Scan & Pay to China with 1% Cashback

Key facts:

Launch: iFAST Global Bank has expanded its Worldwide Scan & Pay service to support cross-border QR payments in China through Alipay+.

iFAST Global Bank has expanded its Worldwide Scan & Pay service to support cross-border QR payments in China through Alipay+. Purpose: The expansion forms part of the Bank's broader "Banking without Boundaries" strategy, strengthening its cross-border payment capabilities to better serve globally mobile customers.

The expansion forms part of the Bank's broader "Banking without Boundaries" strategy, strengthening its cross-border payment capabilities to better serve globally mobile customers. Cashback Incentive: Customers can enjoy a limited-time 1% cashback on eligible QR payments made via Worldwide Scan & Pay.





LONDON, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFAST Global Bank ("the Bank") today announced the expansion of its Worldwide Scan & Pay* service to support payments in China. This expansion provides a seamless way for customers to make cross-border QR code payments through Alipay+, the unified wallet gateway of Ant International.

Through Worldwide Scan & Pay, iFAST Global Bank’s customers can make payments at Alipay+ compatible QR merchants and supported national QR networks by simply scanning via the iFAST Global Bank mobile application and confirming the transaction, without the need for a physical card.

*Worldwide Scan & Pay is for cross-currency payments only. Availability of QR payments may vary by country and merchant. Please refer to the iFAST Global Bank app > Scan & Pay > View Supported Scan & Pay Countries for the latest availability. T&Cs apply.

Simon Lee, General Manager of Digital Personal Banking at iFAST Global Bank said: “China is one of the world's leading QR payment markets, where QR code payments are deeply embedded in everyday life. Through Worldwide Scan & Pay, we are extending that same level of convenience to our customers, whether they are travelling to China or managing an internationally connected lifestyle.”

As international travel to China continues to grow for business, education, and tourism, the demand for familiar and convenient payment solutions is increasing. The expansion of Worldwide Scan & Pay supports customers by enabling them to pay using QR codes at participating merchants across China through a single global banking account.

Rewarding Travels to China with 1% Cashback

From 16 June to 16 August 2026, customers can earn 1% cashback on all eligible QR payments via the Worldwide Scan & Pay. Cashback is capped at £10 per customer, based on qualifying spending of up to £1,000 during the promotion period, and will be automatically credited to eligible customers' accounts.

The promotion is open to all iFAST Global Bank Digital Personal Banking customers with an active account and access to Worldwide Scan & Pay. For more information, refer to the Terms and Conditions of the Cashback Program.

About Worldwide Scan & Pay

Designed for globally mobile customers, the key features of Worldwide Scan & Pay include:

Available to all iFAST Global Bank’s Digital Personal Banking customers.

Payments linked directly to customers’ Multi-Currency Current Accounts, providing a secure and convenient payment experience.

Fast, cardless QR payments designed for retail shopping, dining, transportation, and travel.

Smooth and seamless cross-border transactions completed within seconds.

Acceptance at Alipay+ compatible merchants and supported national QR networks across China and other participating markets.





About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$32.64 billion as at 31 March 2026. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mainland China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT. iFAST Global Bank is also a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) where eligible deposits are protected up to £120,000 for each customer.

iFAST Global Bank was recently recognised as the “Best Consumer’s Choice - Highly Commended” at the Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards 2026. In recognition of its innovative practices in global digital banking services, the Bank was honoured with the "Best Newcomer" award at the British Bank Awards 2025 hosted by the UK’s leading financial review platform Smart Money People.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

Media Contact:

Rachelle Au-Yeung | rachelle.auyeung@ifastgb.com / ir@ifastfinancial.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0883b2e-fa67-4216-a29c-6e60f24098ab