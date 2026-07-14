Sigenergy Unveils SigenMate 2700 Ultra: a Future-Ready AI-Powered Plug & Play Home Energy System

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy (06656.HK), a leading energy innovator, officially unveiled its SigenMate 2700 Ultra during Sigenergy Consumer Product Launch. Positioned as a future-ready AI-powered plug-and-play energy system designed for modern living across both households and outdoor environments, the SigenMate 2700 Ultra brings together AI-driven energy management, high performance, scalable storage capacity and seamless backup power into a cohesive system tailored specifically for small and medium-sized homes.



When introducing the SigenMate on stage, Shirley Wang, General Manager of Global Consumer Business at Sigenergy, pointed out that: “No complex setup. No limits to any scenario. Whenever and wherever the energy supply is needed, SigenMate is there to provide reliable and intelligent energy.”

Built on Proven Global Success: The Journey to SigenMate 2700 Ultra

The introduction of SigenMate 2700 Ultra is no coincidence. It is the natural evolution of Sigenergy’s robust commercial strength and extensive global success. With proven expertise spanning residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale energy sectors, Sigenergy has already expanded its footprint across 85 countries and regions, supported by 172 distributors and more than 17,600 registered installers worldwide by the end of 2025.

Driven by the success of its diverse energy solutions across different scenarios, Sigenergy has firmly established its market leadership. According to Sunwiz market data for 2025, Sigenergy ranked No.1 in the sub-1000 kWh market in Australia, South Africa, and Ireland, achieving market shares of 25%, 26%, and 34% respectively.

Now, driven by its foundational vision to let everyone enjoy green energy, Sigenergy is leveraging its deep R&D capabilities and continuous innovation capacity. By bringing these advanced technological strengths into a more compact, flexible, and accessible format, Sigenergy created SigenMate to deliver reliable, intelligent energy management tailored specifically for modern households.

Core Innovations: Four Pillars of Excellence Behind SigenMate 2700 Ultra

1. Intelligence: Powering the Future with AI

The advanced intelligence of the SigenMate 2700 Ultra is delivered through mySigen App, driven entirely by SigenAgent—the industry’s first all-domain AI agent. Far from being just an isolated software patch, SigenAgent represents the culmination of Sigenergy's long-term hardware and software integration, fundamentally changing how households interact with renewable energy.

Operating on a continuous loop of perception, reasoning, and action, this intelligent backbone is trained on empirical data from more than 30,000+ operational systems across 47 countries, allowing it to continuously track and adapt to specific household consumption patterns. To maximize efficiency without requiring manual intervention, SigenAgent dynamically synthesizes real-time factors—including shifting weather patterns, fluctuating electricity prices, and grid conditions—to automatically execute the most cost-effective operational path.

This autonomous management enables the SigenMate to intelligently decide precisely when to store, utilize, or export power. For advanced financial optimization, SigenMate further supports Virtual Power Plant (VPP) integration for grid participation, while retaining dual Time-of-Use (TOU) modes for homeowners who require precise manual peak demand management. By delivering this level of integrated intelligence, SigenMate moves past basic automation to unlock the true, practical value of AI for everyday household energy.



2. Performance: High Power Output and Modular Flexibility

The SigenMate 2700 Ultra offers a 100% seamless retrofit into existing PV systems, allowing households to automatically capture excess solar power without replacing current panels or inverters. With full compatibility with all mainstream microinverters, the system easily integrates across various brands. Aiming to maximize generation across complex roofs or partial shading, it supports up to 4,000 W of PV input equipped with 4 MPPT trackers, ensuring that every ray of sunlight is efficiently converted into tangible household savings.

For reliable appliance support, SigenMate delivers versatile power output options: 800W on-grid AC output, up to 1400W off-grid AC output, and up to 3600W passthrough output. To handle short-term high-load spikes when inductive appliances start up, it provides a peak output power of 1800W (10 seconds) alongside dual AC output ports to power multiple devices simultaneously, providing stable power for essential loads and smooth routine startups.

To meet evolving household needs in the future, the system features highly flexible modular architecture. Supporting up to 1 host with up to 6 battery modules, homeowners can start from a single 2.68 kWh battery module and easily stack them to reach 18.8 kWh per unit. For long-term energy independence, parallel expansion supports a maximum total capacity of up to 56.4 kWh, offering a scalable solution that effortlessly grows alongside a family’s expanding energy demands.





3. Safety: Industrial-Grade Protection

The SigenMate 2700 Ultra distills rigorous industrial-grade engineering into a sleek residential system, offering stable power security under volatile conditions. Featuring an IP66 dust-and-waterproof rating and C5-M corrosion resistance, the platform operates reliably across an extreme temperature range of -20°C to 55°C, ensuring high resilience against coastal salt spray and severe weather. To guarantee uninterrupted data transmission and seamless remote monitoring, the system integrates dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz) for exceptionally stable connectivity.

At the core is a comprehensive 6-layer battery safety system for SigenMate, engineered to ensure secure power operations day and night:

Pressure Relief Valve: Prevents internal pressure buildup to guarantee cell protection.

Prevents internal pressure buildup to guarantee cell protection. Insulated Pads: Provides exceptional thermal and physical isolation between cells.

Provides exceptional thermal and physical isolation between cells. Heat-Resistant Pads: Blocks thermal propagation using advanced fire-retardant materials.

Blocks thermal propagation using advanced fire-retardant materials. 105Ah LiFePO4 Cells: Leverages highly stable, large-capacity cell chemistry.

Leverages highly stable, large-capacity cell chemistry. Full-Coverage Temperature Detection: Tracks cell temperatures in real time with high-precision sensors.

Tracks cell temperatures in real time with high-precision sensors. Power Cable Temperature Monitoring: Safeguards high-current connections against potential overheating.

4. Reliability: Uninterrupted Power with 0ms Switchover

SigenMate 2700 Ultra delivers a true 0ms load-side disruption while the industry standard lags at 10-20ms—enough to reboot a PC or flicker the lights. The system achieves this direct switchover entirely on its own without requiring external accessories. During grid failures, this independent response keeps home servers and appliances running smoothly without a millisecond of interruption, protecting your digital activities from unexpected power outage.

This reliability extends from power continuity to system communication, especially during offline scenarios when internet connectivity is lost. To guarantee uninterrupted data transmission and seamless remote monitoring, SigenMate integrates dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz) for stable connectivity, retaining up to one month of operational data locally until the network connection is restored.

Availability & Early-Bird Offers

To mark the launch, the SigenMate 2700 Ultra is now available for pre-order in Germany through the Sigenergy Official Store , Amazon Store and the authorized partners such as Tepto . Other Partners will be announced later. From July 14 to July 28, the SigenMate 2700 Ultra will be offered at a special early-bird price of €999, reduced from €1,199 excluding VAT, giving early adopters an immediate €200 saving. Additional bundle offers unlock launch-exclusive savings of up to €600, giving households more flexible and value-packed ways to begin their smart home energy journey.

For EU consumers outside Germany, a competitive pre-order offer will be available from August 18 to August 31. Visit the Sigenergy Official Store, Amazon Store or authorized partners to explore all SigenMate 2700 Ultra promotions and bundle options across the EU market. All orders placed during the pre-order period will also include a complimentary three-phase Sigen Smart Meter as a launch gift.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (06656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy solutions for households worldwide.



Media enquiries: zian.chen@sigenergy.com; shenlan@sigenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/335cc300-f44c-4a77-9dee-40dafd9a5dc8