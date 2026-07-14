Parsons Awarded $245 Million Naval Research Laboratory Satellite Ground Systems Contract

Key Takeaways:

Space Ground System Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned Parsons’ subsidiary, secured a five-year, $245 million contract with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory to advance mission-critical satellite ground systems software and operations.

This award continues a 30-year legacy supporting the Blossom Point Tracking Facility.

Parsons is a trusted provider of end-to-end space and ground system solutions, including mission engineering, DevSecOps, and secure software-defined architectures.





CHANTILLY, Va., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Ground System Solutions, Inc (SGSS), a wholly owned Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) subsidiary, announced today that it has been awarded a $245 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) to provide software development, sustainment, and operations support for critical satellite mission systems over a five-year period of performance.

Under the Blossom Point Tracking Facility Software and Operations Support contract, Parsons builds on its 30 years of continuous advancement of NRL’s government-owned applications: Neptune® Software for automated satellite command and control and ground equipment control and status, and the Virtual Mission Operations Center (VMOC®) for satellite mission management. The work includes designing, testing, maintaining, and enhancing mission-critical software modules, as well as providing configuration control and cybersecurity for space and ground systems supporting national security missions.

“Continuing our work with the Naval Research Laboratory underscores Parsons’ role in delivering resilient, mission-ready space capabilities,” said Rob McDonough, vice president of Space Operations Services at Parsons. “This award reinforces our demonstrated ability to engineer and sustain secure, software-defined mission systems that enable operational advantage in an increasingly contested space domain. We look forward to advancing innovation with NRL to ensure critical space assets remain agile, integrated, and mission focused.”

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory is the Department of the Navy’s premier research institution and a leader in space science and technology. It has been instrumental in advancing space-based communications, surveillance, and national defense capabilities for decades. Through this partnership, Parsons will directly support NRL’s mission to innovate and transition cutting-edge technologies to operational use across the Department of War.

For more than 30 years, Parsons has been a leader in delivering end-to-end space and ground system solutions, including mission engineering, satellite communications, space domain awareness, and advanced command-and-control capabilities. The company’s expertise spans the integration of software-defined architectures, secure data transport, and real-time mission operations, enabling customers to maintain decision advantage across complex, multi-domain environments.

For more information about Parsons and its space capabilities, please visit parsons.com/space.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Media Contact:

Angie Benfield

+1 803.334.5277

Angie.Benfield@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@Parsons.us