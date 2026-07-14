HR Tech and HR Executive Reveal 2026 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Tech and HR Executive today released the 2026 installment of Top 100 HR Tech Influencers, the annual list celebrating those shaping the future of the industry and the future of work. Now in its eighth year, the Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list recognizes individuals whose insights, expertise and leadership are shaping the technologies, strategies and trends that will define the future of human resources.

As AI-powered tools have continued to proliferate across the HR Tech ecosystem, this year's list reflects the evolving landscape, with first-time honorees accounting for 32 of the 100 influencers named. Honorees were nominated by members of the existing community and selected through a review process led by editors at HR Executive and representatives from HR Tech.

On the wide array of names represented in this year’s list, Paul Wilson, Editor-In-Chief of HR Executive, commented, “One of the most exciting aspects of this year’s list is the variety of voices represented. We’re recognizing established analysts and industry veterans alongside executives, podcasters and creators who have built engaged communities around the future of work. Together, they are informing, challenging and inspiring the HR profession at a pivotal moment of change.”

“HR technology is changing fast, and the fact that so many of this year’s honorees are new to the list shows just how many fresh ideas and voices are shaping the field,” said Katherine Childress, Senior Vice President, Exhibitions. “Together with the leaders who continue to influence the industry, they reflect the energy, innovation and rapid evolution that make HR technology one of the most dynamic sectors in business today.

That growth, change, and excitement will be on full display at HR Tech, taking place October 20 – 22, 2026, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, where several of this year’s honorees will participate as speakers, advisors and contributors. Registration for the show is open, with early registration pricing available until July 31. Inductees from this year’s Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list will be on site speaking, exhibiting, and sharing ideas with the conference community. Additional event details, including the initial agenda, are available at https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

To see the full list of the 2026 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers, visit https://hrexecutive.com/2026-top-100-hr-tech-influencers.

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry’s preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit www.HRTechConference.com to learn more.