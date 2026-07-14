Xanadu and Lockheed Martin Expand Quantum Talent Pipeline

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited (“ Xanadu ”; NASDAQ/TSX: XNDU), a leading photonic quantum computing company, and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), a global security and aerospace company, today announced a new strategic effort to scale quantum training and workforce development through Lockheed Martin's Quantum Talent Pipeline (QTP) program.

As quantum technologies transition from research labs to mission-critical environments, the demand for a quantum-savvy workforce is quickly rising. Building on their previously announced research relationship, most recently highlighted by a joint initiative in Quantum Machine Learning (QML) , Xanadu and Lockheed Martin are now turning their attention to a critical bottleneck in quantum adoption: training the engineers who will put these technologies to work.

The QTP is an internal Lockheed Martin initiative that identifies professionals from diverse technical backgrounds, from mechanical engineering to computer science, and equips them with the skills to integrate quantum methods into their R&D work. Through the collaboration, QTP participants are now utilizing Xanadu's PennyLane quantum programming stack and educational resources – including interactive tutorials, hands-on coding exercises, and structured learning pathways – to develop practical quantum computing skills applicable to aerospace, defense, and advanced engineering.

“To fully leverage the power of quantum computing, we need a workforce that is ready to take advantage of what these machines do best,” said Dr. Christian Weedbrook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xanadu. “By integrating PennyLane into their training pipeline, we are helping Lockheed Martin engineers bridge the gap between their existing domain expertise and the unique advantages of quantum technology. Lockheed’s QTP program is a case study for how leading organizations can build quantum readiness from within.”

In addition to providing educational content and software tools, Xanadu's team is delivering dedicated workshops, offering guided instruction on quantum programming, algorithms, and the application of quantum computing in key research areas. Access to Xanadu's quantum simulators and other hardware via PennyLane allows QTP participants to move quickly from theory to execution, reinforcing the program's emphasis on practical skill-building.

“Quantum computing will be central to solving some of the most complex challenges in aerospace and national security,” said Dani Couger, Quantum Technologies Lead for Lockheed Martin. “By providing our engineers with practical quantum skills through Lockheed Martin’s Quantum Talent Pipeline, supported by resources like Xanadu's PennyLane platform, we are positioning Lockheed Martin to lead in the adoption of next-generation computing technologies.”

As the QTP program scales to additional cohorts across Lockheed Martin's engineering workforce, the collaboration between the two companies will continue to deepen, with expanded educational content, hands-on workshops, and broader access to Xanadu's quantum computing tools and expertise. Together, Xanadu and Lockheed Martin are building the foundation of a quantum-ready workforce prepared to tackle the most demanding challenges in aerospace, defense, and beyond.

About Xanadu

Founded in 2016, Xanadu is a Canadian photonic quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Xanadu is building fault-tolerant quantum computers using light, with systems designed to compute at room temperature. Backed by more than $500 million USD in funding, Xanadu develops both hardware and software, including PennyLane , its open-source quantum computing platform. Xanadu is the first pure-play photonic quantum computing company to list on public markets (Nasdaq/TSX: XNDU) and is recognized globally for its breakthroughs in scalable quantum technologies. Visit xanadu.ai or follow on X @XanaduAI .

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.