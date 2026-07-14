Laser Clinics Launches Headless Commerce Platform Across Global Markets on BigCommerce

AUSTIN, Texas and SYDNEY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), a data-centric provider of an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce, today announced that Laser Clinics , a global provider of advanced skincare treatments, laser hair removal and cosmetic injectables, has launched a new headless commerce website on the BigCommerce platform.

The new storefront replaces Laser Clinics’ previous rigid monolithic architecture with a scalable, flexible headless commerce environment designed to support personalized customer experiences, streamline digital operations and accelerate innovation across global markets.

At time of launch, operating nearly 200 clinic locations across four geographies, Laser Clinics required a commerce foundation capable of supporting both service bookings and prepaid treatment purchases within a unified customer journey. The new architecture enables the company to deliver a more seamless and personalized digital experience while giving internal teams greater agility to evolve the platform over time.

“Moving to a headless commerce architecture was a critical step in supporting the next phase of our digital evolution,” said Zoe Devine, head of digital CX at Laser Clinics. “Our previous environment was stable, but it limited our flexibility, scalability and ability to personalize experiences for clients. With BigCommerce, we now have the agility to continuously optimize the customer journey, integrate technologies and better connect our booking and commerce experiences into a single ecosystem.”

Prior to migrating to BigCommerce, Laser Clinics operated within a highly fixed digital environment originally configured in 2019. As customer expectations evolved, the company identified growing friction between its separate booking and ecommerce purchase journeys, creating unnecessary complexity for clients navigating treatments, packages and clinic information.

To address these challenges, Laser Clinics implemented a headless SaaS commerce architecture designed to simplify discovery, improve personalization and support scalable global operations.

The migration also enabled Laser Clinics to create hundreds of dedicated product detail pages for individual services and treatments, significantly improving content discoverability and creating new opportunities across digital marketing and paid media channels.

Laser Clinics’ new platform supports deeply localized experiences for individual clinic locations while maintaining consistency across the broader global brand.

Each clinic page includes localized content such as practitioner bios, treatment information, testimonials and before-and-after imagery, allowing customers to engage with a personalized clinic experience while still benefiting from a unified national ecommerce platform.

The implementation also supports:

Unified booking and prepaid treatment purchase journeys

Personalized service discovery and filtering based on skin concerns and treatment goals

Scalable management across nearly 200 clinic locations

Enhanced experimentation and A/B testing capabilities

Flexible architecture supporting future innovation and integrations



Laser Clinics completed the rollout across four markets over a six-week period ahead of the critical Black Friday shopping season. Following launch, the company successfully managed increased booking and transaction volumes across all regions without performance disruptions.

“One of our biggest priorities throughout this transformation was ensuring we maintained the stability and reliability our business depended on,” said Devine. “Launching a completely new global ecosystem just weeks before Black Friday was a major milestone for the business, and the platform performed exceptionally well during one of our highest-volume trading periods.”

“Laser Clinics did something genuinely hard: they migrated a global platform across four markets in six weeks, right before Black Friday, and didn't miss a beat,” said Shannon Ingrey, vice president and general manager of APAC at Commerce. “By moving beyond the limitations of a legacy monolithic system, Laser Clinics now has the flexibility to innovate faster, optimise customer journeys and support continued growth across markets.”

Learn more about how Laser Clinics’ modernized its ecommerce operations: https://www.bigcommerce.com/case-study/laser-clinics/

View BigCommerce health and beauty case studies: https://www.bigcommerce.com/case-study/?industries=health-%26-beauty

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

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Media Contact

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com