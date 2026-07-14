Amaero Announces Year-End FY2026 Investor Webinar

MCDONALD, Tenn., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory alloy and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing components utilized by the defense, space, aviation and medical industries is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an Investor Webinar to discuss the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the period ending June 30, 2026.

Amaero will lodge the Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C in Australia on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Event: 3DA Investor Webinar

Presenter: Hank J. Holland, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Date and Time: Tuesday, July 21 at 9:00pm EDT / 6:00pm Pacific PDT

Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration. To register your interest for the webinar, please click the link below.

Registration Link:

https://janemorganmanagement-au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cvt2-HeUSwyFU-tGeRXaWw

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Inc.

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com

Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us

About Amaero

Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of additive manufacturing (AM) powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

Disclaimer

Amaero makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfillment of any forward-looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect expectations held as of the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, Amaero disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update any forward-looking statements, or discussion of future financial prospects, whether as a result of new information or of future events.