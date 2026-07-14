Klon AI Global Launch: Cheer Holding Rolls Out Consumer AI Portrait and Digital Identity Platform

BEIJING, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer Holding” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced that its proprietary AI portrait and digital identity creation platform, Klon AI, has exited invite-only beta testing and is now fully available to global users on the App Store and Google Play.

Following successful closed beta testing in North America, Latin America, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, Klon AI stands out as one of the few consumer-grade applications to deeply integrate AI visual generation with personal digital identity management.

Product Features and Highlights

Users can generate professional studio-quality portraits in multiple styles and build a sustainable, evolving digital twin simply by uploading 3–5 portrait photos — no professional equipment or photography team required. The official version introduces four core modules:

Multi-style portrait generation engine

Global scene library with thousands of templates

Cross-scene identity-consistent digital twin system

Intelligent tool that automatically converts static portraits into social short videos

Together, these form a complete creation-to-distribution loop. The platform’s key differentiator is its strong cross-scene identity consistency, ensuring users’ facial features and personal style remain unified across portraits, short videos, virtual avatars, and other formats — creating recognizable personal digital assets.

Technological Leadership and Advantages

Rather than pursuing unstable frontier concepts, Klon AI focuses on deep engineering implementation of proven, scalable technologies:

High-Quality Generation: Built on latent diffusion models with DiT architecture for enhanced detail, skin texture, and compositional stability.

Identity Consistency: Combines Identity Consistency algorithms with InstantID/IP-Adapter-FaceID training-free identity injection and lightweight LoRA fine-tuning, validated by ArcFace embeddings, enabling second-level creation of personalized digital twins.

Composition and Image Quality: ControlNet for precise pose and composition control, paired with mature face restoration and super-resolution techniques.

Static-to-Video Conversion: Mature image-to-video diffusion models that maintain identity consistency while generating smooth short videos.

Speed and Cost Efficiency: LCM/Turbo distillation acceleration, model quantization, and elastic cloud inference reduce single-image generation latency to seconds. Internal testing shows identity feature retention exceeding 95% across continuous creations.

Ease of Use and Broad Applicability

Complex technical capabilities are fully encapsulated in a simple, intuitive interface. The complete workflow requires just three steps: upload photos → select style/scene → generate. No AI or photography expertise is needed.

Klon AI supports both iOS and Android with cloud asset synchronization. It offers multi-language interfaces and localized templates across regions, serving diverse use cases from personal portraits and social content to professional imagery, e-commerce visuals, and virtual avatars — meeting the needs of individual creators and light commercial users alike.

The development team stated that it will continue iterating model performance based on real user data and gradually introduce additional enhanced capabilities in future versions. This approach — combining mature generative AI technologies with personal digital identity management while emphasizing engineering practicality — is poised to become a new paradigm in content creation.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

Cheer Holding is a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services. The Company operates a comprehensive digital ecosystem that integrates platforms, applications, technology, and industry, with a focus on AI-driven content creation, e-commerce, and metaverse development. For more information, please visit ir@gsmg.co.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the success of our artificial intelligence initiatives, changes or other circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to successfully develop and launch its product upgrades, AI initiatives, and technology infrastructure; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new features due to, among other things, changes in the business environment and technological developments, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company's new features may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, or that the Company will be able to continue to have its Class A ordinary shares listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. In addition, the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 20, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact

James Li

Email: ir@gsmg.co

Tel: +86 10 6778 2900 (CN)