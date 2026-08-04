Cheer Holding Launches Homeglow AI, Establishing a New Benchmark for AI-Powered Smart Home Design

BEIJING, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer Holding” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced the official launch of Homeglow AI on the App Store and Google Play.

Homeglow AI is an innovative application that redefines the home furnishing ecosystem through full-scenario intelligent design. The launch marks a significant milestone in the home AI space, underscoring the industry’s shift from experience-driven practices toward data- and intelligence-led approaches.

Proprietary Architecture Redefines the Home Design Workflow

Powered by Cheer Holding’s core intelligent design engine, Homeglow AI integrates generative AI, computer vision, and spatial understanding technologies. Its hybrid architecture, which combines Diffusion and Transformer models, enables multimodal collaborative generation and fundamentally reinvents the home design process.

Built on the Company’s proprietary “Polaris” large model infrastructure, Homeglow AI delivers five core capabilities: spatial analysis, style learning, material matching, physical simulation, and real-time rendering. The system accurately interprets spatial structure, lighting logic, and home aesthetics, producing design solutions that balance visual appeal with practical feasibility.

A Complete Workflow from Inspiration to Purchase

To address persistent industry challenges—high costs, difficult communication, long project cycles, and tedious revisions—Homeglow AI introduces a “scenario + tools” model. The platform guides users through a complete workflow: browsing case references, generating smart renovations, unlocking premium features through in-app purchases, sharing results socially, and purchasing soft furnishings.

The product offers four core modules: style renovation, soft furnishing swapping, soft furnishing selection, and partial renovation. Supporting tools include smart cutout, smart removal, and lighting conversion. Users simply upload a room photo and receive high-resolution, multi-angle design options within minutes. The system supports real-time adjustments to any home element, delivering a true “what you see is what you get” experience.

Empowering Homeowners While Transforming the Industry

For individual users, Homeglow AI provides visual solutions for home renewal, style decisions, and soft furnishing matching—significantly reducing decision costs and trial-and-error risks. It enables anyone to become a “life designer” without professional training.

For enterprise clients in real estate, home furnishing, and design, Homeglow AI delivers professional-grade intelligent productivity tools. It enables rapid creation of digital showrooms, real-time design collaboration, and scenario-based product display. The platform also integrates AI agent-powered workflows that automatically break down and execute complex design tasks, unlocking greater creative capacity and accelerating the industry’s transition from labor-intensive to intelligent, collaborative operations.

A New Standard for AI-Powered Home Design

As a home AI application built for full-scenario, real-world use, Homeglow AI meets growing demand for personalization, speed, and ease of use. By lowering barriers to home design through technological innovation, it enables a new model of user-driven, real-time collaboration.

The Company believes Homeglow AI represents a key step in its strategy to deeply integrate AI into vertical markets. The application is expected to help accelerate the digital transformation of the home furnishing market and make intelligent design tools accessible to a broader audience.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

Cheer Holding is a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services. The Company operates a comprehensive digital ecosystem that integrates platforms, applications, technology, and industry, with a focus on AI-driven content creation, e-commerce, and metaverse development. For more information, please visit ir.gsmg.co.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the success of our artificial intelligence initiatives, changes or other circumstances that could affect the Company’s ability to successfully develop and launch its product offerings, AI initiatives, and technology infrastructure; issues relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of business due to, among other things, changes in the business environment and technological developments, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company’s new products and features may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, or that the Company will be able to continue to have its Class A ordinary shares listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. In addition, the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 20, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

James Li

Email: ir@gsmg.co

Tel: +86 10 6778 2900 (CN)