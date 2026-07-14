Businessolver Foundation Uses Service to Strengthen Communities and Connection Across a Remote Workforce

Denver, CO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Businessolver Foundation is expanding its Solver Service Experience program, bringing together employees, clients, and nonprofit organizations in communities across the country. Designed to strengthen community impact while fostering meaningful employee connection, the program reflects Businessolver’s belief that purpose-driven service creates stronger organizations and stronger communities.

The Minneapolis event, the second of four Solver Service Experiences planned for 2026, will connect employees with local nonprofit partners through hands-on volunteer projects that address community needs while creating opportunities for collaboration and relationship-building.

As a company with employees working remotely across the country, Businessolver intentionally invests in experiences that bring people together around shared values, helping employees build lasting connections beyond their day-to-day work.

“The strongest organizations are built on relationships,” said Jon Shanahan, CEO and founder of Businessolver. “As a remote company, we’ve learned that creating opportunities for people to come together around a shared purpose strengthens trust, deepens connections, and reinforces the culture we’ve worked hard to build. Solver Service Experience allows us to make a meaningful impact in our communities while investing in what matters most—our people.”

The Minneapolis event is part of the Businessolver Foundation’s broader commitment to creating opportunities that strengthen communities and support causes that matter to employees. Through volunteer service, charitable giving, scholarship programs, nonprofit partnerships, and community investment initiatives, the Foundation creates opportunities for employees to support causes that matter in the communities where they live and work.

During the Minneapolis Solver Service Experience, employees will work alongside local nonprofit partners on projects designed to address community needs and support organizations making a meaningful difference in the region. Participants will collaborate across departments, build new relationships, and contribute their time and talents in service of the local community.

The event reflects Businessolver’s ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for employees to connect through shared experiences while extending the Foundation’s impact in communities across the country.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about remote work is that a meaningful community can only happen inside a traditional office,” said Carrie Clogg, Director of the Businessolver Foundation. “We’ve seen the opposite. When employees come together to serve others, relationships form quickly, trust develops naturally, and people leave feeling more connected—to one another, to our mission, and to the communities we serve.”

The Minneapolis event represents one stop on the Foundation’s broader 2026 service calendar, with additional Solver Service Experience events planned throughout the year. Together, these experiences help advance the Foundation’s mission while creating opportunities for employees to build stronger connections through service.

By combining community engagement with employee connection, the Businessolver Foundation continues to demonstrate how organizations can create meaningful impact both inside and outside the workplace.

About the Businessolver Foundation

The Businessolver Foundation is dedicated to strengthening communities and creating opportunities through charitable giving, volunteer service, scholarship programs, and nonprofit partnerships. Guided by a commitment to service and social impact, the Foundation empowers employees to support the causes that matter most while making a meaningful difference in the communities where they live and work.





