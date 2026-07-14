Short in Stature, Giant in Performance: APEX™ by BendPak Launches AL9LC Two-Post Lift

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APEX™ by BendPak introduces the AL9LC two-post floorplate car lift engineered for shops and home garages looking for professional lifting capability in low-ceiling environments.

The AL9LC’s floorplate design maximizes overhead clearance by eliminating the top crossbar found on many two-post lifts, making it a good choice for low-ceiling bays and for working on taller vehicles without interference.

Professional Two-Post Lift Features

The APEX AL9LC delivers the features master technicians and home mechanics need to efficiently service a wide range of vehicles:

9,000 lbs. capacity – Handles low-slung sports cars to full-size pickups.

– Handles low-slung sports cars to full-size pickups. Flexible arm positioning – Lift symmetrically or asymmetrically.

– Lift symmetrically or asymmetrically. Triple-telescoping front arms, dual-stage rear arms – Access a wide range of vehicle lifting points.

– Access a wide range of vehicle lifting points. Automatic safety locks – Engage every three inches for security.

– Engage every three inches for security. Automatic arm restraints – Keep swing arms in place for peace of mind.

– Keep swing arms in place for peace of mind. Double-telescoping screw pads and stackable adapters – Ensure secure, stable contact.

“Low ceilings and limited budgets don’t have to dictate a shop’s potential,” says Tyler Rex, BendPak senior director of marketing. “The APEX AL9LC brings premium, uncompromised power to compact workspaces at a price point that makes sense.”

Heavy-Duty and Low-Maintenance

Constructed with high-strength steel and reinforced components, the APEX AL9LC is built to withstand the demands of daily shop use. A heavy-duty 6-inch by 6-inch tubular steel carriage delivers superior load-bearing support, while oversized base plates ensure even weight distribution and stability.

The AL9LC features a proven chain-over design with an industrial-grade leaf chain engineered to endure heavy loads and repeated lifting cycles without stretching or premature wear. Oversized heavy-duty rollers with Zerk grease fittings, along with self-lubricating UHMW polyethylene guide blocks, reduce friction and wear while helping maintain smooth, consistent operation with minimal maintenance.

Like all APEX by BendPak car lifts, the AL9LC is backed by a three-year warranty and a nationwide support network.

Learn more about the APEX AL9LC BendPak.com/al9lc.

About APEX by BendPak

Launched in 2025 by leading lift and equipment manufacturer BendPak Inc., APEX by BendPak is a brand designed for value-conscious buyers seeking high-quality equipment, reliability, and support at a lower price point. It offers “quality you can afford” in garage and trailer ramps, two-post lifts, tire changers, wheel balancers, and accessories. Learn more at BendPak.com/APEX.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, Grand Prix®, APEX™, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its product lineup includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment. Visit BendPak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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