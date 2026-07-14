Exyn Defense to Showcase Mission-Ready Autonomous Robotics at the 2026 Pennsylvania Defense & Innovation Summit

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Defense, the defense business of Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced it will exhibit at the 2026 Pennsylvania Defense & Innovation Summit, being held July 14–15 at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

The Summit convenes senior military leaders, defense technology companies, government agencies, investors, and prime contractors to accelerate innovation and strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base. The event highlights emerging technologies that could shape the future of national security, including robotics, autonomy, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and critical infrastructure.

During the Summit, Exyn Defense will showcase Nexys, Exyn’s modular autonomous mapping system, powered by the company’s proprietary AI-based autonomy engine, ExynAI. Nexys enables aerial and ground robotic platforms to autonomously navigate, map, and collect actionable 3D intelligence in complex, GPS-denied, communications-denied, and previously unknown environments.

Unlike traditional robotic systems that rely on GPS, prior maps, or continuous operator control, Nexys uses ExynAI to perceive its surroundings, localize in real time, avoid obstacles, and adapt its path as conditions change. Its modular architecture allows the same autonomy and mapping capabilities to be deployed across multiple robotic platforms and mission profiles.

These capabilities can support a growing range of defense applications, including subterranean operations, reconnaissance, infrastructure inspection, post-strike damage assessment, and missions in contested or degraded environments.

“The future of defense depends on autonomous systems that can operate where traditional navigation and communications are unavailable," said Guy Barni, General Manager of Exyn Defense. "The Pennsylvania Defense & Innovation Summit brings together many of the organizations driving that future, and we're excited to demonstrate how ExynAI enables robotic systems to operate with greater autonomy in the complex environments where military users need them most. We believe ExynAI and Nexys are well positioned to address a growing range of operational requirements across today's evolving defense landscape.”

As demand grows for autonomous capabilities that reduce operator burden while extending operational reach, Exyn Defense is building on years of real-world deployment experience to deliver mission-ready systems for national security applications. Nexys provides a modular, field-deployable platform for autonomous mapping and data collection, while ExynAI supplies the onboard perception, navigation, and decision-making capabilities that allow it to operate across complex, GPS-denied environments. Together, they give defense organizations and industry partners a flexible path to deploy autonomy across multiple robotic platforms and mission profiles.

Attendees are invited to visit the Exyn Defense exhibit to see Nexys and learn how ExynAI enables autonomous navigation, mapping, and perception for robotic systems operating in the world’s most demanding environments.

About Exyn Defense

Exyn Defense develops AI-powered autonomy software for military and national security applications. Powered by ExynAI, the company's software enables aerial and ground robotic systems to autonomously navigate, map, and operate in GPS-denied, communications-denied, and unknown environments without prior maps or continuous human control. Exyn Defense is advancing mission-ready autonomy for defense organizations seeking to improve situational awareness, reduce operator burden, and extend robotic operations into the world's most challenging environments.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. Powered by ExynAI, the Company’s autonomy engine, Exyn enables high-accuracy 3D data capture across handheld, backpack, vehicle-mounted, aerial, and robotic deployments. Exyn serves customers across mining, construction, geospatial, infrastructure, industrial, and mission-critical environments. For more info, please visit, www.exyn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Exyn Defense’s participation in the Summit; the potential capabilities, performance, applications and market opportunities for Nexys and ExynAI; the demand for autonomous capabilities in military and national security applications; and potential deployment of ExynAI and Nexys across defense and other robotic platforms , are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and projections about future events. Nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Exyn’s ability to commercialize and deploy ExynAI, Nexys and other autonomy solutions; adoption of autonomous robotics and 3D mapping solutions; product performance, safety, cybersecurity and integration in GPS-denied and other complex environments; defense, OEM, industrial and government customer purchasing decisions; defense priorities, budgets, procurement processes and contract timing; Exyn’s ability to raise substantial additional funds in the future; competition, technological change, supply chain, manufacturing, regulatory, export-control and government-contracting risks; IP protection; and other factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company's SEC filings, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Exyn

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