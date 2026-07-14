Gordon Brothers Provides Birks Group with Strategic Financing to Support Growth

Toronto, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, provided strategic financing to Birks Group Inc., one of Canada’s premier designers and retailers of fine jewelry, watches and gifts.

With more than a century of experience in the jewelry industry, Gordon Brothers partnered with Birks Group to deliver a tailored capital solution that will support the company's growth strategy, providing enhanced liquidity and flexibility as the retailer builds on its strong market position and long-standing heritage. In addition to the financing package, Gordon Brothers will continue to provide strategic expertise, leveraging its deep retail and asset-focused capabilities as the brand’s needs evolve.

“Birks, founded in 1879, is one of Canada’s most iconic and well-established luxury brands,” said Chad Simon, Senior Managing Director, Transactions at Gordon Brothers. “Our decades-long relationship with the company, combined with our long history in the jewelry industry, meant we could deliver unmatched liquidity and flexibility to support the company’s strategic initiatives.”

Gordon Brothers’ heritage in the jewelry industry shaped the firm’s early expertise in the sector and, today, it works closely with companies across the luxury retail space to unlock value with confidence. Birks Group will use the new facility to implement development strategies to generate sales growth, including investments in store renovations, omni-channel capabilities, digital commerce initiatives and working capital requirements.

“What sets Gordon Brothers apart is their unique combination of industry knowledge and capital solutions,” said Marco Pasteris, Vice President, Business Development and Corporate Operations at Birks Group. “Our long-standing relationship allowed Gordon Brothers to have a comprehensive understanding of our goals and our strategic initiatives.”

“We value the opportunity to have partnered with Gordon Brothers on the Birks Group transaction,” said Peter Foley, Director at Wells Fargo Capital Finance. “Their asset expertise, speed, and flexibility were critical in structuring a solution that met client needs and drove a successful outcome.”

Gordon Brothers’ foundation in the jewelry industry shaped the firm’s early expertise in the sector, and today, it works closely with strong companies across the luxury retail space to unlock value through tailored financing packages. Gordon Brothers’ lending platform provides revolving credit facilities in addition to first-in, last-out loans, split-lien or stretch financing, bridge financing and in-transit financing, enabling the firm to offer creative liquidity solutions tailored to companies’ needs at any point in the business lifecycle. In addition, the lending team leverages all aspects of the firm’s asset expertise to provide advisory services and holistic solutions to clients.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm’s asset lending and financing services, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/solutions/asset-lending-financing/.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

