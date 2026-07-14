Avocado Green Mattress Launches Sleep Cool Sale For Up to 15% Off

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is running its Sleep Cool sale starting today through August 10th. Customers can shop for organic mattresses, toppers, pillows, and more at up to 15% off — just in time for back-to-school shopping!

Sale details include:

Shoppers can also save 30% off the Snoozy Bath Soak and 50% off Loungewear , including Fleece, Cotton, and Alpaca. Both are final sale.

The discount excludes Grand Luxe Mattresses, Grand Luxe Foundations, Grand Luxe Mattress Toppers, Grand Luxe Pillows, Montecito Furniture, Babyletto x Avocado products, and Coyuchi x Avocado Bedding.

For more information, please visit www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/sale .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation with six finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Its mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials, which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model, and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Its certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing; EWG VERIFIED® and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is also a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a “Brand That Matters.”

Press Contact:

Mark Abrials

Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer

Avocado Green Mattress

press@avocadomattress.com