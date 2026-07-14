Whisker and Flex Expand HSA/FSA Access for Eligible Everyday Pet Care Products

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex, the growth platform powering the next generation of health and wellness commerce, today announced a partnership with Whisker, the global leader in connected cat care, enabling eligible customers to check out directly with HSA/FSA dollars on qualifying Whisker products.

Routine pet care tasks like bending, lifting, and scooping a litter box can become physically demanding for people living with chronic pain, limited mobility, respiratory sensitivities, or other qualifying medical conditions. For pregnant individuals, reducing contact with cat litter can also help limit potential toxic exposure risks. With Flex integrated into Whisker's checkout, eligible customers can determine if they qualify to use their HSA/FSA and pay directly on qualifying products, making it easier to access solutions designed to reduce physical strain while maintaining the routines that matter most. Flex manages eligibility determination, compliance, payment infrastructure, and Letter of Medical Necessity support when applicable, creating a seamless purchasing experience.

The partnership also reflects growing consumer awareness that HSA/FSA benefits may extend beyond traditional healthcare purchases. By bringing eligibility and payment directly into Whisker’s checkout, Flex helps make those benefits easier to understand and use at the point of purchase.

“Since introducing HSA/FSA eligibility, thousands of pet parents have used their pre-tax health funds to purchase Whisker products,” said Jacob Zuppke, CEO of Whisker. “That response highlights a reality that often goes overlooked: when everyday tasks become physically difficult, caring for a cat can become more challenging too. By eliminating the need for scooping, we're helping more people care for the cats they love comfortably, confidently, and independently.”

Whisker is the global leader in connected cat care, with more than 2 million devices sold worldwide. Its innovative lineup, including Litter-Robot® and Feeder-Robot, is designed to automate routine pet care tasks while creating a cleaner, more convenient home environment for pet parents.

“There is a huge opportunity to increase awareness and support individuals with qualifying health conditions,” said Sam O'Keefe, CEO of Flex. “We're excited to partner with Whisker to make products that support accessibility and independence more affordable for the consumers who need them.”

The partnership reflects Flex's continued expansion across health and wellness categories, helping leading brands unlock HSA/FSA spending while giving consumers more opportunities to maximize their pre-tax healthcare dollars.

About Flex

Flex is the growth platform powering the next generation of health and wellness commerce. By unlocking America's $150B+ in pre-tax HSA and FSA spending, Flex turns a payment method into a customer acquisition engine, driving higher conversion, larger baskets, and entirely new audiences into a brand's checkout. Built to integrate with any commerce platform, Flex handles eligibility determination, compliance, and payment infrastructure. Learn more at withflex.com/business.

About Whisker

Whisker is the global leader in connected cat care, known for innovative products like Litter-Robot®, Feeder-Robot, and a growing lineup of smart pet-connected solutions across waste, food, and water. Founded in 2000 by inventor and pet parent Brad Baxter, Whisker creates modern, intuitive products that deliver real solutions and insights for cats and their people. With over 2 million robots sold, the company is trusted by pet families worldwide. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and Juneau, Wisconsin, Whisker employs 600+ team members helping drive the future of cat care. Learn more at www.whisker.com.

Flex Media Contact:

Hannah Di Bella

press@withflex.com