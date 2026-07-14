Alation Launches AIOS™: All-New Intelligence Operating System for Enterprise AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the creators of the intelligence operating system, today announced the introduction of Alation Intelligence Operating System ( AIOS ™). AIOS is an operating system designed to help enterprises govern AI as they build and deploy it across their most critical business operations.

The gap between AI initiatives and success is wide because so much enterprise data requires dynamic context to be useful. The challenges come in three ways:

Bad data reaches an agent, and it acts on stale or incorrect information with full confidence.

An agent misreads context, applying the wrong definition or missing business logic that has changed since it was built.

An agent itself drifts as instructions, tools, or training fall out of step with the environment it operates in.



When software breaks, it produces an error. When an agent breaks in one of these ways, it produces a confident, incorrect answer, where most organizations have no system of record to catch it before that answer drives a decision. AIOS addresses all three failure points by combining data, context, and agents into a unified operating system that is open, governed, and self-improving.

“Enterprises need a system to ensure the AI they’re already running can be trusted. No single eval or guardrail is enough to keep AI right,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder of Alation . “AIOS coordinates the data, context, and agents inside an enterprise’s existing environment, so every decision an agent makes holds up. That’s the operating system enterprises are missing today, and it’s why we rebuilt Alation around it.”

Unlike AI platforms built around proprietary ecosystems, AIOS is an open, governed architecture that continuously self-improves across an organization’s existing data and AI environment. By integrating agents, context, data, and governance together in one system, it simplifies AI governance and improves outcomes. Alation leverages its heritage in data quality, catalogs, and lineage, so organizations don’t have a cold start preparing data to be AI-ready. Most enterprises cannot afford to get anything wrong in regulatory compliance, data fidelity, or operational outcomes, which is why Alation unified organizational data intelligence into a single system.

“Enterprises have spent the last two years bolting AI onto data infrastructure that wasn’t built for it — point solutions that don’t talk to each other, with no way to explain why an agent did what it did,” said Stewart Bond, Vice President, IDC. “What’s missing isn’t another AI platform; it’s an operating system that keeps data, context, and agents in sync as the environment changes. Alation’s move to unify these into an intelligence operating system is a signal of where this market is headed: away from fragmented tooling, toward a governed foundation enterprises can trust their agents to run on.”

“Confident and wrong is the most dangerous failure mode in enterprise AI, and it’s the default one, because most governance today is applied after the agent has already acted,” Sanjeev Mohan, Founder, SanjMo. “What’s needed is a system that enforces data quality and business context at runtime while the agent is deciding, not after it has decided.”

The AIOS platform provides organizations with the ability to:

Build trusted agents grounded in governed enterprise knowledge, powered by Agent Studio (Agentic Automation).

grounded in governed enterprise knowledge, powered by Agent Studio (Agentic Automation). Improve regulatory compliance through governed data and AI workflows, with proof ready on demand (Agentic Compliance).

through governed data and AI workflows, with proof ready on demand (Agentic Compliance). Control context, lineage, and access so every AI-driven decision holds up under scrutiny (Agentic Data Governance).

so every AI-driven decision holds up under scrutiny (Agentic Data Governance). Ask data questions in plain language and get answers grounded in trusted data (Conversational Analytics).

and get answers grounded in trusted data (Conversational Analytics). Govern AI by use case, with evidence already assembled (AI Governance).



As AI becomes embedded across every business function, organizations require more than data management. They need an intelligent foundation that continuously connects agents, contexts, data, and governance to produce reliable business outcomes.

To learn more about Alation and AIOS, please visit https://www.alation.com/ .

About Alation

Alation is the creator of AIOS™, the open, governed, self-improving intelligence operating system for enterprises that cannot afford to get AI wrong. Having pioneered the data catalog market, Alation helps organizations establish trust in the agents, data, and context that power AI-driven decisions. The result is AI organizations can trust—enabling them to navigate regulatory complexity, maintain data fidelity, accelerate operational outcomes, and transform AI ambition into trusted business impact. Alation partners with the world’s leading organizations to leverage better data to solve their most critical challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.alation.com .