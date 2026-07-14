How Brands Can Turn AI Search Visibility into Measurable ROI

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How to Connect AI Search Visibility to Measurable Business Impact

AI search is changing how people discover brands and how communications teams measure success. Leadership still wants clear ROI, but traditional PR metrics and reach no longer tell the full story.

On July 16, join Notified and Ragan Communications for a webinar exploring how teams can connect owned and earned media to real business impact in AI-driven search.

You'll learn:

How AI search is changing PR measurement and how visibility can now be evaluated and connected to business outcomes

Where AI visibility comes from and the channels, formats and signals that increase the chances of being cited in AI answers

How to assess your current visibility and identify gaps that affect performance and ROI





WHEN: Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

REGISTRATION: Link







WHO:

Brittany Brady – Senior Director of Sales, Notified

Brittany leads agency new business, account management and reseller sales teams at Notified. With deep experience working alongside CMOs, CFOs and agency CEOs, Brittany is known for bridging strategy, storytelling and technology to drive measurable business outcomes. She is a recognized thought leader in AI’s impact on communications, with a particular focus on AEO and GEO strategies for public relations and investor relations. Brittany brings a practical, executive-level perspective on how AI is reshaping the future of communications and trust.

Mirza Germovic – Head of Strategic AI, Edelman

Mirza leads Edelman's AI client advisory business, helping clients strategically integrate generative AI into their marketing and communications functions. Mirza has spent over a decade working with B2B partners and AI technologies, with a focus on driving innovation at both unicorn start-ups and Fortune 100 enterprises. His work spans across creative, television production, digital media, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer operations. Prior to joining Edelman, Mirza held positions at The Walt Disney Company in digital media and innovation. Mirza received his bachelor's degree from Georgetown University.

Rotem Hinkis – Business Intelligence Director, APCO

Rotem specializes in the integration of behavioral data, social listening, media measurement and AI-driven research methodologies to inform strategic communications and reputation management. With extensive experience translating complex data into actionable insights, Rotem helps organizations navigate an increasingly dynamic media and digital landscape through evidence-based communications strategies.

Moderator: Jon Minnick – Special Projects Manager & Awards Show Producer, Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Jon develops and oversees critical in-person and virtual conference programming, awards events, webinars and workshops for Ragan's vast audience of internal and external communicators, wellness professionals and human resources specialists. With nearly 20 years of experience in B2B media, he has consistently taken on the industry's new challenges to grow brands, successfully ensuring their long-term strength and profitability.

WHY:

AI search is changing how communications success is measured. As AI-generated answers become a trusted source of information, PR teams need better ways to understand where their brands appear, what drives visibility and how communications efforts contribute to business results. This session will help communications professionals measure AI visibility, identify opportunities to improve performance and demonstrate the value of PR in an AI-driven world.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti’s market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS™ and IR Hub™. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified’s solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.



Media Contact

press@notified.com

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This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.