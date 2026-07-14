ESO Launches Logis Billing Intelligent Lockbox Assistant, the First AI-Powered Lockbox Solution for EMS Billing

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO Solutions, Inc. (“ESO”), a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, today launched its Logis Billing Intelligent Lockbox Assistant , the only AI-powered EMS billing solution that automatically analyzes, classifies and assigns lockbox files, keeping humans in the loop throughout to manage exceptions.

For EMS billing teams, every lockbox file is a race against timely filing deadlines. Files are delivered daily, often with upward of 500 pages covering insurance correspondence, signature authorizations, medical record requests and death certificates—and each bank formats them differently. Staff sort, read and route every page by hand before any of it can move to the right workflow. Some insurers require supporting documentation within as few as 15 days, after which a claim can be denied with no right to appeal.

“Every page in a lockbox file is either a payment waiting to be posted or a deadline waiting to be missed, and EMS billing teams have been sorting them by hand for as long as the work has existed,” said René Joergensen, vice president of product at ESO. “The Intelligent Lockbox Assistant is the only solution in EMS billing that classifies every document, routes it to the right workflow and surfaces the few that require additional review, so a 500-page file becomes minutes of review instead of hours of triage.”

The Intelligent Lockbox Assistant works inside Logis Billing, ESO’s revenue cycle management product for EMS. A user drags and drops a lockbox file, and the system handles the rest:

AI document classification and routing: Every document is identified by type, matched to the correct claim or task, assigned the right workflow status and annotated with a summary comment. Financial and non-financial documents alike are routed to the right team, including follow-up, advocacy, prebill and collections.

Every document is identified by type, matched to the correct claim or task, assigned the right workflow status and annotated with a summary comment. Financial and non-financial documents alike are routed to the right team, including follow-up, advocacy, prebill and collections. Automated remittance advice creation: Remittance advice is generated and prefilled, allowing cash posters to focus on review and posting rather than manual data entry.

Remittance advice is generated and prefilled, allowing cash posters to focus on review and posting rather than manual data entry. Exception queue: Unmatched or failed documents surface for human review, so staff spend their attention on the cases that need judgment.





Files are processed across every bank format without third-party middleware or bank-specific configuration. With up to 90% less time spent on lockbox processing, teams can shift their focus from manual document handling to higher-value work, accelerating the movement of payments, supporting documentation through the revenue cycle and reducing delays in downstream workflows.

“The Intelligent Lockbox Assistant will save the cash posters and other staff a tremendous amount of time, significantly streamlining our workflow and making the entire lockbox process much more efficient,” said Shannon Abercrombie, revenue analyst and auditor at Emergent Health Partners.

Logis Billing Intelligent Lockbox Assistant is available now. To learn more or request a demo, visit the ESO website .

About ESO

ESO ’s mission is to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data. Founded and led by emergency responders and medical professionals since 2004, ESO advances the industry by combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, impactful research and the industry’s largest integrated emergency outcome data asset. The company delivers the world's most trusted and connected emergency ecosystem—an open, interoperable platform that unites emergency medical response, fire, hospital and government stakeholders across the full emergency continuum through real-time data exchange and embedded intelligence in frontline workflows. ESO’s solutions deliver actionable insights to decision-makers, enable smarter coordination across the emergency continuum and uphold the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. The company helps customers around the world deliver measurable improvements in clinical, operational and financial outcomes with dedicated teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Czech Republic, India and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.eso.com .