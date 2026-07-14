Picus Security Earns Multiple 2026 Awards for Agentic AI in Exposure Validation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , the leading exposure validation company, today announced it has earned multiple 2026 industry awards for continued innovation in its Autonomous Exposure Validation platform, recognition that lands as AI-driven attackers compress the time from disclosure to exploit to hours.

Picus was named the winner of the SC Awards Europe 2026 for Best AI Solution, The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Award for Best Breach and Attack Simulation Platform, and ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Awards in three categories: Best AI Implementation, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technology Breakthrough. The ChannelVision recognition marks the second consecutive year Picus has earned Visionary Spotlight honors .

Collectively, the awards recognize the breadth of the Picus Platform and validate the company’s approach to unifying breach and attack simulation, autonomous penetration testing, and exposure validation within a single agentic platform. The recognition reflects the idea at the center of Picus: validating attack surfaces, exposures, and security controls as one continuous loop that turns security findings into evidence-based decisions, prioritized fixes, and verified risk reduction. As organizations move toward continuous, evidence-based security programs, Picus continues to redefine how security teams measure risk, validate defenses, and stay ready for emerging threats.

"The threats organizations face now move at machine speed, so validation has to as well," said Volkan Ertürk, co-founder and CTO of Picus Security. "We built Picus to apply agentic AI where it delivers measurable value for defenders: continuously generating real attacks, testing controls, and validating exposures against each customer's unique environment. These awards recognize that shift, and the vision behind it: that security teams should move as fast as the AI-driven adversaries targeting them, and answer 'Are we secure right now?' with proof, not opinion."

The recognition comes as Picus continues to expand its leadership in agentic security validation. The company recently introduced Picus Autonomous Exposure Validation , powered by Picus Swarm , an agentic validation framework that automates attack simulation, penetration testing, and exposure validation across enterprise environments, orchestrated by Numi AI™. The launch marks the next evolution of the Picus Platform, advancing the company's vision: helping organizations continuously validate their defenses and act on the exposures that matter most.

To learn more about Picus Security or see the platform in action, visit www.picussecurity.com .

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading exposure validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing, and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Breach and Attack Simulation , Autonomous Penetration Testing , and Exposure Validation , working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

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