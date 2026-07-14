Ethos Partners with Amanda Kloots to Help Families Take Control of the One Thing They Can

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos (NASDAQ: LIFE), a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced a new campaign partnership with Amanda Kloots, fitness entrepreneur, television host, and one of the most recognized voices on grief, resilience, and family in America. In a new national campaign, Kloots shares her own story to help families understand why life insurance matters and why, through Ethos, there is no reason to put it off.

“Amanda's story is known to millions of people who watched her family go through the unimaginable in real time,” said Prassath Leelakrishnan, Chief Growth Officer at Ethos. “What makes her the right partner for Ethos is not just the reach of that story, it's what she chose to do with it. She is speaking honestly about the practical reality of loss, about what helped and what didn't, and about why she wants other families to be prepared. That's exactly the conversation we want to start.”

When COVID-19 took the life of her husband in July 2020, Amanda Kloots spent 95 days documenting his fight from an ICU to millions of followers who had come to know and love their family. His death, and the outpouring that followed, made her one of the most visible faces of a generation's collective reckoning with mortality and the unexpected.

According to the 2025 LIMRA Insurance Barometer Study, nearly 100 million1 American adults are either uninsured or underinsured when it comes to life insurance, a gap driven in part by the widespread belief that getting covered is complicated, time-consuming, or requires a medical exam. The Ethos platform was built to eliminate each of those barriers, offering a fully digital experience that requires no medical exam, no doctor visits, and just a few online health questions, enabling many applicants to get covered in minutes.

Through her partnership with Ethos, Kloots will appear in a national television and digital campaign anchored by a thirty-second spot. The campaign "Because Life Goes On" follows Kloots speaking directly to camera about her husband's death, the stability life insurance provided her and her son, and the simplicity of getting covered through Ethos today.

The Ethos and Amanda Kloots campaign will air nationally across television and digital platforms, reinforcing a shared commitment to helping families protect what matters most.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Through its platform, Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten. Learn more at ethos.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of Ethos’ partnership with Amanda Kloots, including the anticipated synergy of the Ethos and Amanda Kloots campaign and Ethos’ platform, and any other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ethos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 8, 2026 and in other reports Ethos files from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Ethos undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Allyson Savage

Allyson.savage@ethos.com