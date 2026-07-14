Site Impact Names Jeremy Armbrister CFO as Company Accelerates Growth

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Site Impact , a MarTech leader redefining how brands connect with consumers through advanced data, identity resolution and multi-channel digital marketing, has named Jeremy Armbrister as its new chief financial officer. The appointment reflects the company's commitment to building the financial infrastructure needed to support its next stage of growth.

Armbrister joins Site Impact’s executive team with 18 years of experience across finance, operations and FP&A. He has led finance organizations in private equity-backed, founder-led and public-company environments, with experience spanning businesses from $15 million to $1.5 billion in revenue.

Most recently, Armbrister served as CFO of Integrity Solutions, where he helped modernize the company’s finance and back-office operations. Throughout his career, he has led finance transformations, implemented ERP systems, built business intelligence capabilities and improved operational reporting across multiple industries. His background in forecasting, planning and supply chain operations shaped an approach to finance that connects financial performance with the work behind it.

“Jeremy is exactly the kind of CFO we need for this stage of Site Impact,” said Jennifer Gressman, CEO of Site Impact. “As we continue to scale the business, we need financial leadership that goes beyond reporting. Jeremy brings the operational discipline, strategic perspective, and financial rigor that will help us make better decisions and accelerate our next phase of growth.”

As CFO, Armbrister will oversee Site Impact’s financial strategy, reporting, forecasting, capital management and financial operations. He will partner with leaders across the organization to strengthen planning, improve visibility and ensure the company has the financial infrastructure needed to scale efficiently.

“At Site Impact, my job is to make finance useful to the people running the business,” said Armbrister. “That means getting close to the teams doing the work, understanding what the numbers are really telling us and helping leaders make faster, better-informed decisions about where to invest and where to focus.”

Armbrister’s appointment comes as brands and agencies face mounting pressure from shifting privacy standards and growing demand for reliable identity data. Site Impact is investing in the leadership and infrastructure to meet that demand, helping agencies, media companies and brands reach targeted audiences through email marketing, audience data and digital advertising.

About Site Impact

Site Impact is a leading MarTech company helping brands reach the right consumers through advanced data, identity resolution and multi-channel digital marketing. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, Site Impact combines a proprietary identity graph and real-time analytics to help marketers target with precision, optimize faster and scale campaigns with transparency.

Site Impact supports clients of all sizes, from Fortune 500 enterprises to fast-growing local businesses, as well as agencies that rely on its private label solutions. The company is recognized as one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For and a seven-time Sun Sentinel Top Workplace.

To learn more about Site Impact, visit the company's website and follow them on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

Contacts

Media Contact

Idea Grove, on behalf of Site Impact

siteimpact@ideagrove.com

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