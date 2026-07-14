Zero RFI and Track3D Partner to Bring AI-powered Construction Progress Tracking to Next Generation of Owner Representation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero RFI, the AI-native platform redefining construction project success through greater predictability, and Track3D, the Reality Intelligence platform for construction contractors and owners, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver objective, AI-powered project intelligence directly to building owners and developers.

The agreement integrates Track3D's progress tracking capabilities directly into Zero RFI's service delivery through its operating companies and a connected workflow from active construction through closeout. The partnership marks a meaningful shift in how owners engage with project data. Owners have the most at stake on any construction project, yet they have historically relied on periodic, manually compiled reports to understand what is happening on site. By the time risks surface through traditional reporting channels, the window to act without impacting cost or schedule has often already closed.

Zero RFI addresses this challenge through a new model of owner representation, one that combines deep industry expertise with AI-driven intelligence through its Foundation Zero platform to give owners greater clarity and accountability across their capital programs. Track3D adds a Reality Intelligence layer by converting site captures from 360° cameras, drones, and laser scanners into objective, measurable project insights. Critically, it does so without requiring BIM models, complex integrations, or specialized workflows, making real-time project intelligence accessible from day one of deployment.

"Owners have long been the most underserved stakeholders in construction technology. This partnership with Zero RFI changes that. We are bringing Reality Intelligence directly into the owner's seat, giving them the same objective view of project performance that leading GC teams already rely on to protect schedules, prevent rework, and make better decisions,” said Chaitanya NK, Co-Founder & CEO, Track3D.

Together, the two companies enable owners to move beyond the question of "what did the project team report?" and toward "what is actually happening on site?" a distinction that has significant implications for how capital programs are managed, risks are identified, and decisions are made.

“The mission of Zero RFI is to bring predictability to owners and developers through our operating companies, using technology to get it right the first time. Partnering with Track3D gives our clients a level of jobsite visibility that used to require dedicated personnel or specialized vendor relationships,” said KP Reddy, founder and CEO of Zero RFI. “We handle the integration, the negotiation, and the delivery. Owners just get better data. By deploying a platform proven to consolidate over 20 job walks into a single efficient capture, Track3D helps us deliver predictability.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift in Construction Technology. While the industry has spent years digitizing documents and workflows, owners still need better ways to translate project data into answers that support timely decisions. This partnership positions both companies at the forefront of that shift, with a combined offering built specifically for the stakeholder most underserved by construction technology: the owner.

About Track3D

Founded in 2022, Track3D is transforming construction monitoring with an AI-first Reality Intelligence Platform that integrates advanced AI with reality capture data to provide an unprecedented overview of project monitoring. Track3D ensures that every detail is tracked, progress is monitored, significantly reducing costly reworks and delays.

To learn more, visit track3d.ai and follow Track3D on LinkedIn.

About Zero RFI

Zero RFI is an AI-native platform company created to transform how buildings get delivered by bringing predictability, reducing risk, and raising the standard. Founded by KP Reddy and backed by General Catalyst, Zero’s leading owner’s representative firms and professional services organizations are powered by Foundation Zero, its proprietary intelligence layer, purpose-built to support projects from first idea to final handoff. Zero operates from offices in Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, New York, and Denver.

For more information, visit zero-rfi.com .

For more information, please reach out to:

Layla Van Buren

PR Account Coordinator

The MicDrop Agency

layla@themicdropagency.com