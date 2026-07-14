Canon Earns Two 2026 PRINTING United Alliance Pinnacle Awards for Innovation

Melville, NY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today proudly announced that it has received two 2026 PRINTING United Alliance Pinnacle Awards, recognizing the company's continued leadership in advancing print technology and delivering innovative solutions that help customers grow and succeed.

Canon was honored in the Technology category for the varioPRESS iV7 B2+ sheetfed inkjet press and in the Output category for the imagePROGRAF GP-2600S. The PRINTING United Alliance Pinnacle Awards recognize products that exemplify innovation, performance, and excellence, celebrating technologies that are helping shape the future of the printing industry.

The Canon varioPRESS iV7 earned recognition for its innovative technology, bringing the productivity and versatility of sheetfed inkjet to commercial print environments. Designed to produce exceptional output comparable to traditional offset-output1 on a wide range of compatible media, including B2+ (up to 29.5" x 24") sheet sizes, and offset-class productivity with speeds of up to 8,700 B2+ sheets per hour, the varioPRESS iV7 helps print providers expand application possibilities while streamlining production workflows. Combining outstanding image quality, reliable performance, and media flexibility, the press enables customers to confidently address evolving market demands and unlock new business opportunities.

The Canon imagePROGRAF GP-2600S was recognized for its exceptional output quality, helping print service providers produce vibrant, color-accurate graphics for applications ranging from retail signage to point-of-purchase displays. Equipped with Canon's LUCIA PRO II pigment ink system, the imagePROGRAF GP-2600S delivers an expanded color gamut, outstanding image durability, and consistent print quality, enabling customers to meet demanding color expectations while maintaining production efficiency.

"Receiving two 2026 PRINTING United Alliance Pinnacle Awards is an incredible honor and a testament to Canon's relentless commitment to innovation," said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The varioPRESS iV7 and imagePROGRAF GP-2600S reflect our ongoing investment in helping customers achieve exceptional results through breakthrough technology, outstanding quality, and production versatility. We thank PRINTING United Alliance for this recognition and are proud to see these solutions acknowledged among the very best in the industry."

These honors build on Canon's continued recognition by leading independent industry analysts for its leadership in production inkjet. These honors build on Canon's continued recognition by leading independent industry analysts for its leadership in production inkjet. According to Keypoint Intelligence, Canon is the 2025 market leader and has the largest installed base (2015–2025) in the color large production sheetfed inkjet B3/B2 category. Additionally, Canon has the largest installed base (2014–2025) in color continuous feed inkjet.2

In addition, Canon was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52990625, December 2025), highlighting the company's continued investment in printhead technology, workflow innovation, service execution, portfolio breadth, and customer-focused strategy. Together, these recognitions reinforce Canon's leadership in production inkjet and its commitment to helping commercial printers, direct mail providers, publishers, and other print service providers drive growth through innovative technology.

For more information about Canon's production print portfolio, visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.3 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

1. Based on internal Canon testing comparing output metrics against industry-standard offset lithography on select, Canon-approved media segments. Individual results may vary based on media choice and environmental conditions.

2. Source: Keypoint Intelligence 2025 U.S. Production Inkjet Market Share Report (Heavy and Max Categories combined). Placements and installed base data reflect total continuous feed and cut-sheet segments for the calendar year 2025. Keypoint Intelligence is an independent authority on the document imaging industry.

3. Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

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