Personal Injury Attorney Charles “Chip” Hubley of Hurst Limontes Helps Strengthen Support for Indiana Immigrant Families

INDIANAPOLIS, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurst Limontes LLC and Indianapolis Abogados are proud to recognize attorney Charles “Chip” Hubley for recently joining the Board of Directors of the Coalition for Our Immigrant Neighbors (COIN). With his March election, Hubley joins the Central Indiana organization dedicated to supporting immigrant and refugee families through collaboration, education, referrals, and community partnerships.

COIN brings together nonprofits, legal professionals, mental health providers, schools, volunteers, and community advocates to connect immigrant communities with trusted resources and strengthen the network of services available throughout Indiana.

“Through my work in Indiana, I’ve met many Spanish-speaking and immigrant neighbors who have serious legal claims but are hesitant to come forward because they are afraid, unsure who they can trust, or simply do not believe justice is available to them,” Hubley said. “COIN gives me a way to help connect people with support and resources when they need them the most.”

Hubley first became involved with COIN after attorney Kent Newton, one of the organization's founders, invited him to volunteer at a legal document preparation clinic designed to help families prepare important legal documents in the event a parent was detained by immigration authorities. The clinic helped families plan ahead, protect their children, and reduce the risk of family separation during times of crisis.

Today, Hubley helps guide COIN's strategic planning and ongoing initiatives while working alongside immigration attorneys, community advocates, and other leaders committed to addressing the evolving needs of Indiana's immigrant population. He also participates in COIN's monthly partner meetings, which allow organizations to coordinate services, share resources, and discuss legal, educational, and social issues affecting immigrant families.

Hubley's service reflects Hurst Limontes LLC and Indianapolis Abogados' commitment to expanding access to justice and ensuring Spanish-speaking Hoosiers know where to turn for trusted legal guidance. The firm represents injured individuals throughout Indiana in personal injury, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, wrongful death, and other serious injury matters while providing Spanish-language legal resources and support to immigrant and Hispanic communities.

For more information, visit https://indianapolisabogado.com/ or https://coalitionforourimmigrantneighbors.org.

CONTACT

Alex Limontes

317-636-0808