Lightspeed Introduces Lightspeed RevPay℠, a Connected Payments Experience Built for Today’s Dealerships

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed, the leading provider of dealership management software for the Powersports, Marine, RV, Trailer, and Golf Car industries, today announced the launch of Lightspeed RevPay℠, a fully integrated payments experience built directly into Lightspeed DMS.

For years, dealerships have relied on payment solutions designed for general retail, forcing staff to manage separate payment processors, terminals, reports, funding portals, and support providers. Lightspeed RevPay brings payment processing, reporting, reconciliation, and support together inside the dealership management system they already use every day.

The result is a simpler, more connected payment experience that streamlines payment operations, reduces manual work, improves visibility into cash flow, and eliminates the complexity of managing multiple payment systems.

"Dealerships don't need another payment processor. They need a payment experience that's built into the system they already rely on to run their business," said Brian Provost, CEO of Lightspeed. "With RevPay, we've transformed payments from a disconnected operational task into a connected part of the dealership workflow. Dealers gain greater visibility, better control, and a simpler way to manage payments, all backed by a single Lightspeed experience."

Beyond integrated payment processing, Lightspeed RevPay delivers a growing suite of capabilities designed to simplify dealership operations while creating better customer experiences.

Key capabilities include:

Embedded payment processing directly within Lightspeed DMS

Automatic reconciliation with real-time payment reporting and funding visibility

One Lightspeed support experience for payment software, hardware, reporting, and transaction-related questions

Modern payment experiences including tap-to-pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Click-to-Pay, and remote payment requests

Secure payment processing with PCI compliance and fraud protection

Compliant surcharge capabilities to help dealerships recover eligible processing costs

Lightspeed RevPay goes beyond payment processing with additional capabilities designed to help dealerships improve customer convenience, increase revenue opportunities, strengthen security, and simplify payment operations. RevPay Click enables dealerships to securely collect payments through text or email, making it easy to request deposits, service payments, invoices, and final balances before or after a customer visits the dealership.

RevPay Gift and Gift Pro allow dealerships to launch customizable physical and digital gift card programs that encourage repeat visits, generate revenue before products or services are delivered, and strengthen customer loyalty across single or multiple dealership locations.

"As a Lightspeed dealer, Lightspeed RevPay has made a real difference for our dealership. The payment process is much smoother for our staff, which saves them time, reduces duplicate data entry and errors, and ultimately helps us operate more efficiently and profitably. It's been a great experience for our team." — Ethan Dysart, Dysart's Powersports

For dealerships implementing Lightspeed DMS, RevPay provides an integrated payments experience from day one backed by Lightspeed’s in-house support team.

Lightspeed RevPay represents the company's continued investment in helping dealerships simplify operations, improve profitability, and deliver exceptional customer experiences through connected technology.

For more information on Lightspeed RevPay, visit www.lightspeeddms.com.

Contact Info



Diana Wilberscheid

Diana.Wilberscheid@lightspeeddms.com

+1 800-521-0309