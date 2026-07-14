2026 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Enhanced Uncirculated Coin Available July 21

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2026 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Enhanced Uncirculated Coin on July 21 at noon EDT. For the first 24 hours following the on-sale time, orders will be limited to 10 coins per household. The mintage is limited to 125,000 units.

The American Eagle Silver Enhanced Uncirculated Coin features a combination of laser-frosted areas and an unpolished field that accentuates design details. This popular silver collectible is struck at the United States Mint at West Point and features the “W” mint mark. Each coin is priced at $169.

The coin’s obverse (heads) showcases Adolph A. Weinman’s classic “Walking Liberty” design, a longtime favorite among collectors. To commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding, this special one-year-only American Eagle Silver Enhanced Uncirculated Coin bears the dates “1776 ~ 2026” and a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the numeral “250.”

Customers may sign up for a “Remind Me” alert or view additional American Eagle products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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