Quebec’s Real Estate Market Gradually Rebalances in the Second Quarter

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the province of Quebec, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

In the second quarter of 2026, Quebec real estate brokers completed 27,296 residential transactions, down 5 per cent from the same period in 2025.

“Quebec’s residential real estate market is showing signs of normalization after two years of strong activity, driven by lower interest rates. As of mid-2026, sales are slightly below the level recorded in the first half of last year, with active listings rising quickly. This increase in supply is helping temper price growth, even as market conditions continue to favour sellers. These trends are in line with the forecasts established at the beginning of 2026,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“In addition to global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, which has led some buyers to proceed more cautiously, the recent deterioration in Quebec’s labour market has also weighed on the resale market. Since early 2026, the provincial economy’s lack of momentum has resulted in job losses among 25-to-54-year-olds, thus weakening a key driver of residential activity,” points out Hélène Bégin, QPAREB Senior Economist.

“Affordability remains a major challenge. The rising cost of living and difficulties in saving for a down payment under less favourable conditions continue to limit the purchasing power of many first-time buyers. Similar pressures are being felt by some repeat buyers with tighter budgets or more vulnerable employment situations. Added to this is a slower rate of population growth than in 2025, due to tighter immigration policies. Taken together, these factors have slowed demand while increasing the supply available on the market to varying degrees across the province’s residential markets. This has gradually improved the negotiating power of buyers,” adds Mr. Brant.

2026 Second Quarter Highlights

Sales

Residential sales in Quebec fell by 5 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2025, marking the third consecutive quarterly decline.

Despite the decrease, the 27,296 transactions concluded this spring remained slightly above the ten-year average, indicating that activity continues to hold up despite the slowdown observed since the beginning of the year.

Across Quebec, only the CMAs of Trois-Rivières (+9 per cent), Saguenay (+3 per cent) and Quebec City (+2 per cent) recorded higher sales. Among urban areas, Sept-Îles, Baie-Comeau, Sainte-Adèle, Joliette and Victoriaville stood out with increases over 10 per cent.





Listings

Residential supply continued to rebuild for a second consecutive quarter. In the second quarter of 2026, active listings on Centris rose by 14 per cent to 41,466 properties compared to the same period last year. Inventory nevertheless remained below its ten-year average in all Quebec markets, with the exception of the Montreal CMA, where it stood 7 per cent above that benchmark.

The increase in supply was observed across all property categories, with condominiums posting the strongest growth (+20 per cent), followed by single-family homes and plexes (+11 per cent each).

The rebound in active listings was broad-based across Quebec. All CMAs recorded an increase in supply, often a substantial one, as did nearly all agglomerations and urban centres. The only exceptions were the Mont-Tremblant and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield markets.





Market conditions

During the spring, market conditions eased gradually in most Quebec markets, giving buyers more opportunities after a prolonged period of limited inventory.

In the single-family home segment, conditions generally continued to favour sellers, although their negotiating position weakened in most markets.

The resort markets of the Laurentides are now close to balanced, with the highest inventory turnover rates in the province, ranging from six to ten months.

The condominium market is rebalancing somewhat faster than the single-family home market. The increase in supply observed over several quarters is helping ease pressure on buyers. Although sellers generally retain the advantage, months of inventory have increased in most sectors, particularly in the Gatineau, Trois-Rivières and Montreal CMAs.

The plex segment continued to show strong momentum in the second quarter of 2026, with market conditions remaining clearly favourable to sellers.





Median Prices

Residential price growth continued in the second quarter of 2026, but at a more moderate pace than in 2024 and 2025. This deceleration has also been evident at the provincial level since the second half of 2025.

The median price of a single-family home reached $523,250, up 5 per cent from the previous year. In the condominium segment, the median price rose 1 per cent to $405,000, while the median price of a plex increased 2 per cent to $690,000.

In the single-family home segment, the strongest median price increases were recorded in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts (+19 per cent), Shawinigan (+13 per cent), Rouyn-Noranda (+13 per cent) and Victoriaville (+11 per cent). The CMAs of Saguenay (+8 per cent), Trois-Rivières (+7 per cent) and Drummondville (+7 per cent) posted the largest gains.

Condominium price growth was more modest. The Quebec City CMA posted the largest increase, at +6 per cent.

The plex segment posted more sustained price gains across the province’s regions, reflecting continued strong buyer interest in this property type.





Average Days on Market

Despite a slight easing of market conditions in several sectors, properties continued to sell quickly during the quarter.

At the provincial level, the average selling time stood at 38 days for a single-family home (-5 days from the previous year), 43 days for a plex (-10 days) and 46 days for a condominium (+4 days).





“Beyond the province-wide slowdown in sales, the sustained rebound in active listings suggests that market conditions will continue to ease gradually over the coming quarters. Sellers will generally maintain the advantage, but their negotiating power should continue to moderate, particularly in the condominium segment. We do not, however, anticipate a major market reversal: selling times remain historically short in most markets. The increase in condominium inventory, now above its historical average in several sectors, should also help gradually stabilize prices in this segment,” points out Charles Brant.

“The adjustment underway in the residential real estate market is expected to continue in the second half of the year. Weak employment among 25-to-54-year-olds and less favourable demographic trends will continue to explain the loss of momentum. Combined with an economic environment that is encouraging greater caution and the ongoing deterioration in affordability, these factors will further constrain first-time buyers, while the renewal of many mortgages at higher interest rates will limit activity among several repeat buyers,” explains Hélène Bégin. The QPAREB now forecasts a 6 per cent decline in total residential sales for Quebec in 2026 and a 5 per cent increase in the median price of single-family homes.

Regional Highlights

Montreal CMA: The market continues its gradual rebalancing

In the second quarter of 2026, 13,365 residential transactions were concluded in the Montreal CMA, down 7 per cent from the same period one year earlier. The decline affected all property categories: condominium sales fell by 10 per cent, single-family home sales by 6 per cent and plex sales by 5 per cent.

The decrease in sales was observed across each of the six major geographic sectors that make up the metropolitan area.

Residential supply continued to increase during the quarter. On average, 20,735 properties were listed on Centris, up 14 per cent compared with spring 2025. All categories contributed to this growth, led by condominiums (+20 per cent), while single-family homes and plexes recorded more moderate increases (+9 per cent).

With inventories rising, market conditions continued to rebalance between April and June. The shift was particularly evident in the condominium segment, while the single-family home and plex markets continued to clearly favour sellers.

Despite the gradual easing in conditions, prices continued to rise. In the single-family home segment, the median price reached $645,000, up 3 per cent year over year.

Condominiums posted more moderate growth, with the median price increasing by 1 per cent to $430,000.

Price growth remained stronger for plexes. Their median price rose by 5 per cent, bringing the median transaction value to $874,000.

Selling times remained relatively short, reflecting a market that remains buoyant. A single-family home sold in an average of 32 days, three days faster than one year earlier, while a plex found a buyer in 43 days (-6 days). Condominiums required an average of 48 days to sell, six days longer than a year earlier.





Quebec City CMA: A growing supply, but the market remains highly competitive City CMA

The second quarter totalled 2,872 residential sales, edging up by 2 per cent compared with the same period in 2025. By property category, sales showed little change: single-family home sales rose by 2 per cent, condominium sales declined by 2 per cent, and plex transactions jumped by 15 per cent.

Active listings rebounded in the spring. With 2,170 residential properties for sale, supply increased by 19 per cent. This upturn, which has been welcomed by buyers, brings to an end nine consecutive quarters of declining supply.

However, this initial rebound remains far from sufficient to rebalance the market. Residential supply remains 57 per cent lower than the ten-year average. Market conditions therefore continue to favour sellers significantly during negotiations.

The persistent scarcity of properties continued to support price growth. Median prices for single-family homes and condominiums each increased by 6 per cent, while the median price of plexes rose by 13 per cent.

Buyer competition was also reflected in selling times. On average, a single-family home found a buyer in just 18 days, seven days faster than one year earlier. Condominiums sold in 22 days (-6 days) and plexes in 28 days (-9 days).





Gatineau CMA: A market rebalancing takes hold

The Gatineau CMA residential market recorded 1,310 transactions in the second quarter of 2026, down 15 per cent from the same period last year. This marked the third consecutive quarter of declining sales.

Supply continued to increase. With 2,007 active listings on Centris, the number of available properties jumped by 30 per cent from the previous year, extending a sequence of four consecutive quarters of inventory growth.

Rising supply, combined with softer demand, contributed to an easing of market conditions. Months of inventory increased in both the single-family home and condominium segments. Despite this trend, sellers retained the advantage for single-family homes and plexes, while the condominium market moved increasingly toward balance.

This rebalancing was particularly evident in condominium prices, with the median price down 5 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2026. By contrast, the median price of single-family homes rose by 2 per cent to $523,500, while plexes posted stronger growth of 7 per cent.

Despite more relaxed conditions, houses and plexes continued to sell quickly in the spring, with average selling times of 27 days for single-family homes (stable), 32 days for plexes (-7 days) and 40 days for condominiums (+4 days).





Sherbrooke CMA: A shift in market momentum

In the second quarter of 2026, 651 residential sales were concluded in the Sherbrooke CMA, down 9 per cent from the same period last year. This decline brought an end to nine consecutive quarters of growth in transactional activity.

The drop in sales was broad-based across the metropolitan area. The city of Sherbrooke (-7 per cent), the Magog sector (-11 per cent) and municipalities on the outskirts of the CMA (-16 per cent) all recorded fewer sales.

After three consecutive quarters of decline, the supply of properties for sale returned to growth. Active listings reached 824 residential properties on the Centris system, up 10 per cent from the second quarter of 2025. Despite this increase, inventory remained 22 per cent below its ten-year average.

The combination of rising supply and slower sales led to a modest easing of market conditions. Nevertheless, conditions remained particularly favourable to sellers, as inventory levels remain well below their historical norm.

Against this backdrop, prices continued to rise for most property categories. The median price of single-family homes increased by 5 per cent from the previous year, while plexes posted a 7 per cent gain. The condominium segment, where market conditions are relatively less tight, recorded a modest 2 per cent decline in its median price.

Properties continued to sell quickly, averaging 34 days for a single-family home, 50 days for a condominium and 44 days for a plex.





Saguenay CMA: A buoyant market driven by the return of supply

The Saguenay residential market remained active in the spring, with 480 sales concluded over the quarter, up 3 per cent from last year. This marked a fifth consecutive quarter of sales growth.

With 456 residential properties for sale, supply increased substantially, rising 18 per cent and continuing the tentative rebound that began during the winter. This growth in active listings occurred amid persistent scarcity, with the supply of properties for sale remaining 53 per cent below its ten-year average.

Although supply has recently increased, market conditions remained very tight. Limited availability, combined with sustained demand, continued to give sellers a clear advantage in negotiations.

In this context, the upward pressure on prices remained significant. The median price of single-family homes rose by 8 per cent, while plexes recorded a 9 per cent increase.

Properties also sold very quickly, averaging 33 days for single-family homes (+2 days) and 28 days for plexes (-28 days).





Trois-Rivières CMA: The market bucks the trend with a surge in activity

Contrary to the trend observed in several regions of Quebec, transactional activity continued to rise in the Trois-Rivières CMA in the second quarter of 2026. A total of 437 residential sales were recorded, up 9 per cent from the same period last year. The plex segment was especially strong, with 80 transactions, a 48 per cent year-over-year increase.

This momentum was driven mainly by the City of Trois-Rivières market, where sales rose by 12 per cent. By contrast, activity posted a 7 per cent decline in municipalities on the outskirts of the CMA.

Supply also rose significantly. Active listings reached 420 residential properties on the Centris system, up 34 per cent from the second quarter of 2025. Following several years of significant scarcity, this increase in inventory is giving active buyers more choice.

Despite the rise in supply, market conditions remained strongly tilted in favour of sellers. The limited number of properties available relative to demand continued to fuel competition among buyers and support price growth. The single-family home median price increased by 7 per cent from the previous year, compared with 3 per cent for plexes and 1 per cent for condominiums.

Properties continued to sell quickly during the quarter. A single-family home found a buyer in an average of 21 days, seven days faster than one year earlier. Condominiums sold in an average of 34 days (-4 days), while plexes required 29 days (+3 days), timeframes that remain very short.





Drummondville CMA: More choice for buyers

The Drummondville CMA residential market recorded 291 transactions in the second quarter of 2026, down 3 per cent from the same period last year. This marked a third consecutive quarterly decline in transactional activity. Despite the slight slowdown, sales remained well above the ten-year average, reflecting a market that continues to operate at an elevated level.

The supply of properties for sale continued to rebuild this spring. Active listings increased by 22 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2025, marking a second consecutive quarterly increase. This growth was driven by both the plex segment, where inventory jumped by 50 per cent, and single-family homes, which posted a 19 per cent increase.

The rise in supply, combined with a slight decline in sales, helped ease some of the pressure that had built up in the market in recent years. Conditions nevertheless remained favourable to sellers, particularly in the single-family home segment. In this context, prices continued to rise: the median price of single-family homes increased by 7 per cent from the previous year.

Even as market conditions eased somewhat, properties continued to sell quickly. Single-family homes sold in an average of 38 days during the quarter, 15 days faster than during the same period last year. Plexes also changed hands at a sustained pace, averaging just 34 days, down 11 days year over year.





Second Quarter 2026 Data

Please consult the Barometer—Residential Market to view Q2 2026 data.

Additional information:

Detailed and cumulative monthly statistics for the province and regions.

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also a major player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and regional office in Saguenay. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information:

Ariane Boulé

Morin Relations Publiques

media@qpareb.ca

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.