Hexion CEO Michael Lefenfeld to Keynote The Chemical Summit 2026

Houston, TEXAS, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chemical Summit today announced that Michael Lefenfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hexion, will deliver the opening keynote at The Chemical Summit, taking place September 29-30, 2026, in Houston, Texas.

Michael Lefenfeld, President & CEO of Hexion Inc., will be the opening keynote speaker for The Chemical Summit 2026

As chemical companies navigate slower growth, shifting customer expectations, geopolitical uncertainty, and rapid advances in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, leaders are being challenged to rethink how their organizations create and sustain competitive advantage. Lefenfeld's keynote will open two days of executive-level conversations focused on helping chemical leaders respond to these changes with clarity, strategy, and execution.

Lefenfeld has led Hexion through a period of strategic transformation, strengthening the company's specialty materials portfolio while advancing innovation, operational excellence, and long-term growth. He is widely recognized for his leadership within the global chemical industry and his focus on building high-performing organizations.

"Michael has earned tremendous respect across our industry for his thoughtful leadership and his ability to successfully guide organizations through periods of change," said Victoria King Meyer, Founder of The Chemical Summit and host of The Chemical Show podcast. "His experience leading transformation while maintaining a relentless focus on customers, innovation, and people reflects exactly the type of leadership our attendees want to learn from."

The 2026 Chemical Summit is built around the theme Reshaping Advantage, exploring how chemical companies can strengthen their competitive position through four interconnected pillars:

• Advantage in a Fragmented Market

• Advantage Through People

• Advantage Through Execution & Resilience

• Advantage Through Technology

Designed specifically for senior leaders across the chemical value chain, the Summit brings together executives responsible for strategy, commercial growth, operations, innovation, digital transformation, and organizational leadership. Unlike traditional trade shows, The Chemical Summit emphasizes executive dialogue, peer learning, and practical insights that leaders can apply immediately within their organizations.

Additional keynote speakers, panel discussions, and industry leaders will be announced in the coming weeks.

Learn more at www.thechemicalsummit.com.

About The Chemical Summit

The Chemical Summit is an annual leadership conference that brings together senior executives and decision-makers from across the chemical industry for two days of executive keynotes, candid conversations, and peer-to-peer learning on the issues shaping business today. Designed for executives responsible for growth, innovation, and transformation, the Summit helps leaders gain fresh perspectives, strengthen relationships, and turn insight into action they can apply within their own organizations. Learn more at www.thechemicalsummit.com.

About Hexion

Hexion is a global leader in performance materials and industrial technologies, advancing the transition to renewable, cellulose-based solutions. Building on more than 170 years of chemical expertise, the company combines deep knowledge in chemistry, precision manufacturing, and AI-driven process innovation to engineer the next generation of sustainable materials. Hexion's products enable higher performance, efficiency, and circularity across construction, packaging, energy, automotive, and infrastructure markets — industries that are redefining the global economy through decarbonization, digitalization, and sustainable performance. With a clear focus on innovation and resource efficiency, Hexion is shaping the future of materials science and helping customers unlock new competitive advantages.

Learn more at www.hexion.com.

Press Inquiries

Victoria King Meyer

President, Progressio Global

Founder, The Chemical Summit

victoria [at] progressioglobal.com

7138542854

https://thechemicalsummit.com